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MURDER PROBE UPDATE Man held for longer as Dartmouth murder investigation continues

Man held for longer as Dartmouth murder investigation continues

A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Dartmouth is to remain in police custody for longer after detectives obtained a warrant of further detention.

Police and paramedics were called to a property in Newcomen Road at around 9.20pm on Tuesday, October 6 following reports of a serious disturbance.

A 46-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 40s was also injured and remains in hospital being treated for facial injuries.

Suspect remains in custody

A local man in his 30s, a British national, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

On Thursday, October 8, Plymouth Magistrates’ Court granted detectives a warrant of further detention for up to 36 hours.

The order allows police to keep the suspect in custody beyond the usual detention period while enquiries continue.

No charge has been brought at this stage.

Forensic work continuing

Police said the incident is believed to be isolated and that no motive has yet been established.

Road closures in the area have now been lifted, although a scene guard will remain at the property while forensic examinations continue.

Detectives are also gathering CCTV footage and carrying out further enquiries.

Police have urged members of the public not to speculate about the incident, particularly on social media.

Anyone with information or footage which could assist the investigation should contact police on 101, quoting reference 50260268774.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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