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SUNBED CANCER Tributes paid to sunbed campaigner Chelsea Tantum after death from melanoma aged 30

Tributes paid to sunbed campaigner Chelsea Tantum after death from melanoma aged 30

Tributes have been paid to a 30-year-old woman who campaigned for tighter sunbed regulations after being diagnosed with advanced melanoma.

Chelsea Tantum, from Greater Manchester, died on September 30 following her battle with cancer.

Chelsea had spoken publicly about beginning to use sunbeds when she was just 15 and said she and her friends would compete to see who could get the darkest tan.

She later used her experience to warn others about the risks associated with sunbeds and campaigned for stronger age checks.

Diagnosed with melanoma in her 20s

Chelsea was diagnosed with melanoma at the age of 28 and underwent extensive treatment.

Her cancer later progressed and spread to her brain, with Chelsea revealing before her 30th birthday that she had been diagnosed with advanced stage 4 disease.

Despite her illness, she continued raising awareness about melanoma and the potential dangers associated with ultraviolet tanning.

She also raised more than £4,000 for Melanoma Focus.

Campaign for tougher sunbed checks

Chelsea said she had been able to use commercial sunbeds while under 18 without being asked for identification.

People under 18 are already prohibited from using commercial sunbeds in England and Wales.

In May, the Government launched a consultation proposing tougher regulations, including mandatory photographic ID checks and greater supervision of commercial sunbeds.

The proposals followed concerns that existing age restrictions were not always being enforced.

Chelsea had been among those campaigning for stronger safeguards.

As of September, the Government said it was still considering responses to the consultation before announcing its next steps.

‘You never gave up fighting’

Following Chelsea’s death, family member Lee Craven paid tribute, saying:

“You never gave up fighting, right until the very end.

“Throughout everything she went through, Chelsea used her experience to raise awareness for her condition.”

Friend Claire Louise described Chelsea as “strong, beautiful, funny, determined and completely unforgettable”.

She added:

“I’m so grateful I got to know you, love you and do a little bit of life with you.

“30 years was nowhere near enough, Chelsea.”

Chelsea’s funeral is due to take place at Albion Church in Ashton on Friday, October 23, followed by a committal at Dukinfield Crematorium.

 

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