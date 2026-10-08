Manhunt under way after three people injured in Borough Green stabbing

A police manhunt is under way after three people were injured during a reported domestic incident in Borough Green, Kent.

Armed officers were called to a property in Sevenoaks Road at around 7.40am on Thursday, October 8.

One man was taken to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A second man was taken to a local hospital, while a woman suffered minor injuries to her arm.

Police helicopter joins search

Kent Police launched a search for a suspect following the incident, with the police helicopter assisting officers on the ground.

A significant police presence remained in the area during the morning.

Cordons were reported along Sevenoaks Road between the Western Road roundabout and Rock Road, with at least six police vehicles at the scene.

Crime scene investigators were also seen arriving at around 11.10am as enquiries continued.

Police have urged anyone with information which could assist the investigation to come forward.

The incident remains ongoing.