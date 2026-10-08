Major rail disruption continues after person hit by train between Worthing and Hove

Rail passengers are facing major disruption across the Sussex coast after a person was struck by a train between Worthing and Hove.

The incident was reported at around 2.43pm on Thursday, October 8.

Emergency services attended and power to the electric third rail was isolated while British Transport Police, ambulance crews and Network Rail teams dealt with the incident.

Lines have reopened

All lines between Worthing and Brighton have now reopened and train services are beginning to resume.

However, Southern and National Rail warned that services may continue to be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 30 minutes as the timetable recovers.

Major disruption is expected until around 8.30pm.

Passengers urged to allow extra time

Passengers travelling along the West Coastway are being advised to allow at least an additional 30 minutes for their journeys.

Services affected include trains between Brighton and Southampton Central, Portsmouth, Chichester and Littlehampton, as well as some London Victoria services.

Ticket acceptance remains available on a number of alternative Southern, Thameslink, Gatwick Express, South Western Railway and Stagecoach routes.

Passengers are advised to check live departure information before travelling as short-notice alterations may continue throughout the evening.