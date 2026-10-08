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FAMILY PLEA Family appeal for witnesses after 20-year-old Myley French dies in River Lea following police chase

Family appeal for witnesses after 20-year-old Myley French dies in River Lea following police chase

The family of a 20-year-old man who died after entering the River Lea following contact with police have issued an emotional appeal for witnesses as an independent investigation continues.

Myley French died at Stanstead Abbotts in Hertfordshire on Monday, September 14, after being pursued by Hertfordshire Constabulary officers.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has confirmed that officers recognised Myley as being wanted for failing to answer bail and briefly spoke to him on the High Street before he ran away.

Body-worn video reviewed by the watchdog shows officers gave chase but quickly lost sight of him after he climbed over a fence.

A member of the public later alerted officers that a person was in the water and Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called.

Following a search of the River Lea, Myley’s body was recovered and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sister appeals for witnesses

Myley’s sister has now appealed publicly for anyone who witnessed what happened that afternoon to come forward.

She said the family believes Myley had been on his way to get breakfast shortly before he encountered police at around 1.20pm.

In a social media post, she alleged that an officer warned Myley about the possible use of a Taser before he ran from police.

She also claimed an officer followed him towards an alleyway close to the river and that a number of people later saw him in the water.

Those claims have not been established by the IOPC investigation and remain allegations made by the family.

The IOPC says its investigation is examining the exact sequence of events and the actions of the officers involved.

Family raises questions over circumstances of death

Myley’s sister said the family wants answers about how he entered the river and what happened during the moments immediately before his death.

She also raised concerns about injuries she said she observed when she later saw her brother’s body.

The IOPC has confirmed that a post-mortem examination took place on September 22, but the final cause of death is still awaited.

An inquest has therefore not yet been opened.

The family has also alleged that CCTV was removed from local businesses and that people had been discouraged from speaking about the incident.

There is currently no evidence published by the IOPC to support any suggestion that evidence has been improperly removed or that witnesses have been prevented from speaking.

The watchdog has instead confirmed that it has obtained CCTV from the area and is reviewing police body-worn video, officers’ statements and police radio transmissions.

Investigators are also taking statements from people who saw Myley in the river.

Independent investigation under way

The IOPC declared an independent investigation on September 16 following a referral from Hertfordshire Constabulary.

Emily Barry, the IOPC’s director of engagement, said the watchdog needed to independently establish the circumstances surrounding Myley’s death and examine the actions of the officers involved.

The IOPC has met Myley’s family and said they will be kept updated as the investigation progresses.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has said it is assisting the independent investigation and that it would be inappropriate to comment further while enquiries are continuing.

Myley’s family described him as a much-loved young man with a “heart of gold” and urged anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have relevant footage, to come forward.

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