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FLIGHT BRAWL Woman arrested after altercation on easyJet flight from Toulouse to Gatwick

Woman arrested after altercation on easyJet flight from Toulouse to Gatwick

A woman has been arrested after an altercation between two passengers on an easyJet flight from Toulouse to London Gatwick.

Sussex Police said officers were called after an incident on flight EZY8394 on Wednesday evening, October 7.

The two women, who were known to each other, both reported suffering minor facial injuries.

Passenger arrested on suspicion of assault

A 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and remained in police custody while enquiries continued.

The flight was met by police after landing at Gatwick because of reports of disruptive behaviour on board.

easyJet says disruptive behaviour is not tolerated

An easyJet spokesperson said:

“Flight EZY8394 from Toulouse to London Gatwick on 7 October was met by police on arrival due to passengers behaving disruptively on board.

“easyJet’s cabin crew are highly trained to assess all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

“We take these incidents seriously and do not tolerate disruptive behaviour onboard.”

The airline added that the safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew remained its highest priority.

Sussex Police said enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

 

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