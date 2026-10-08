Former Swindon Advertiser reporter given community order for assault on child

A former Swindon Advertiser reporter has been given a 12-month community order after admitting assaulting a young child.

Daniel Wood, 35, of Ashbury Avenue, Swindon, appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on Thursday.

He had previously pleaded guilty to assault by beating following an incident in Swindon in November 2025.

Child suffered psychological harm

Prosecutor Sue Gethin told the court Wood grabbed the child by the legs, swung them onto a sofa and pinned them down.

A witness intervened after hearing the child cry out.

The incident was reported to Wiltshire Police by the child’s mother two days later and Wood was subsequently arrested.

The court heard the child had suffered lasting psychological harm and was receiving support.

The child’s mother also described the impact on her as “profound” and said she had required extensive therapy.

Magistrates place offence in highest category

Defence solicitor Clare Gooding said Wood had admitted the offence at the first opportunity and did not dispute the prosecution facts.

She told the court he had experienced depression, anxiety and stress for a number of years and had recently undergone psychological assessments.

Magistrates placed the offence in the highest category after finding that both the child and their mother had suffered more than minor psychological harm.

They took into account Wood’s early guilty plea and character references before imposing a 12-month community order.

Five-year restraining order imposed

Wood was also fined £60 and ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £95 prosecution costs.

The total of £269 is to be paid at £20 a month after the court took into account that he is receiving benefits.

A five-year restraining order was also imposed preventing Wood from contacting the child or the child’s mother.