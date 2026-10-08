Bradford man jailed after deliberately ramming police car in Huddersfield

A Bradford man has been jailed after deliberately driving a BMW X5 into a police vehicle while two officers were still inside.

Karam Tofeek, 24, of Leaventhorpe Lane, was stopped by officers on Leeds Road in Bradley, Huddersfield, on July 23 after they suspected the vehicle was uninsured.

Police said Tofeek initially pulled over but repeatedly refused requests to switch off the engine.

He then drove the BMW into the police car positioned in front of him.

The police vehicle suffered more than £6,000 in damage

The collision caused more than £6,000 worth of damage to the police vehicle.

Neither officer was injured.

Tofeek was later found guilty of dangerous driving following a trial.

He has now been sentenced to one year and nine months in prison.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years and seven months and ordered to pay £187.