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FLASHER PROBE Police release e-fit after indecent exposure in Sowerby Bridge

Police release e-fit after indecent exposure in Sowerby Bridge

Police have released an e-fit image of a man they want to identify following a report of indecent exposure in Sowerby Bridge.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called after a man allegedly exposed himself on Tuel Lane at around 6pm on August 4.

The man is described as being in his late 20s, around 5ft 10in tall and of medium build, with short light brown or blond hair.

Appeal to identify man

Officers have now issued an e-fit as part of their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man, or who has information which could help police identify him, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police.

Information can be submitted through the force’s Live Chat service, quoting crime reference 13260444035.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 

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