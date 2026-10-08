Man charged with murder after Raymond Hardinges dies following Southwark stabbing

A man has been charged with murder after a 53-year-old man died following a stabbing in Southwark.

Police were called to an address in Lucey Way at around 12.45am on Sunday, August 2 following reports of an altercation.

Officers found Raymond Hardinges suffering from stab wounds.

He was treated by the London Ambulance Service before being taken to hospital, where he remained in a serious condition.

Raymond died in hospital on Saturday, August 29.

Man charged with murder

Sean Riordan, 60, of Lucey Way, SE16, was arrested at the scene.

He was initially charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on August 3.

Riordan was bailed to appear at Inner London Crown Court on September 1.

He was arrested again on August 29 following an alleged breach of his court bail and was remanded in custody.

Following Raymond’s death and consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Riordan was charged with murder on Monday, October 5.

He is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 9.

Proceedings are active and the charge has not yet been proven.

Family pay tribute

In a tribute, Raymond’s family said:

“No family should ever have to experience the pain of losing a loved one in such tragic circumstances.

“We ask that Raymond is remembered for the bubbly, caring person he was and for the love, memories, and moments he shared with those closest to him.

“We will carry Raymond in our hearts every day. He will never be forgotten, and he will always be loved.

“Our family’s hearts are truly broken by this unimaginable loss and ask that our privacy is respected as we try to come to terms with what has happened.”