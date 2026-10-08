Watch Live
  • Home
  • Court News - Crime - UK News

INJUSTICE Mother says family feels ‘failed’ after boy who stabbed daughter avoids custody

Mother says family feels ‘failed’ after boy who stabbed daughter avoids custody

The mother of a 14-year-old girl who was repeatedly stabbed by a boy after rejecting his advances has criticised the sentence handed to him, saying her family feels “failed” by the justice system.

The boy, also 14, attacked the girl inside a shop in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, on March 15 after becoming obsessed with her, a court heard.

He had previously used fake social media accounts to contact her after she rejected his advances.

Gloucestershire Police said the teenager waited near the shop before following the girl inside while carrying a kitchen knife concealed in his jeans.

Girl repeatedly stabbed inside shop

CCTV showed the boy approaching the girl before attacking her with the knife.

The victim suffered cuts to her neck, face and hands and bruising to her back.

A shopkeeper who intervened and tried to pull the attacker away was also injured.

The girl managed to escape and seek help, while police later arrested the boy nearby and recovered a knife.

Teenager avoids custodial sentence

The boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

At Bristol Crown Court, sitting as a youth court, he was given a 12-month referral order and a three-year restraining order.

A referral order requires a young offender to work with a youth offender panel and agree a programme aimed at addressing their offending behaviour.

Mother says family feels ‘incredibly let down’

Speaking following the sentencing, the girl’s mother said she was angry that the teenager had not received a custodial sentence.

She said the family felt “incredibly let down” and wanted greater protection for her daughter.

The mother described the decision as “disgraceful” and said the attack had not been a minor offence.

Victim left suffering nightmares

The court heard the attack had had a lasting effect on the girl.

In a victim personal statement, she described suffering nightmares, becoming nervous when outside and flinching when people raised their hands near her.

She said she no longer felt comfortable going out alone and feared the attack would affect her ability to trust people.

Detective Superintendent Ian Fletcher, of Gloucestershire Police, previously described the incident as a “frenzied attack” and said the victim had been fortunate not to suffer fatal injuries.

The boy remains subject to the referral order and restraining order imposed by the court.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrown Court

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Inquest finds three sisters who died off Brighton beach took their own lives

SUICIDE PACT Inquest finds three sisters who died off Brighton beach took their own lives

Court News, UK News
Police appeal to find missing 13-year-old girl from Margate

BRING HER HOME Police appeal to find missing 13-year-old girl from Margate

Missing Persons, UK News
Man accused of murdering Hannah Cain remanded in custody after Crown Court appearance A

AXE ATTACKER REMANDED Man accused of murdering Hannah Cain remanded in custody after Crown Court appearance A

Breaking News, Court News, Crime
HMS Dragon returns to Portsmouth after seven-month Middle East deployment

HOME COMING HMS Dragon returns to Portsmouth after seven-month Middle East deployment

UK News
Police release computer-generated image after indecent exposure report in Canterbury

FLASHER PROBE Police release computer-generated image after indecent exposure report in Canterbury

UK News
Man shot dead in East Acton named as Levi Davidson as murder investigation continues

VICTIM NAMED AND PICTURED Man shot dead in East Acton named as Levi Davidson as murder investigation continues

Crime, UK News
First picture released of Maria Saceanu after forensics student admits her murder.

FIRST PICTURE First picture released of Maria Saceanu after forensics student admits her murder.

Court News, Crime, UK News
RAF Chinook makes emergency landing near Lasham after declaring Mayday

CHINNOK MAYDAY RAF Chinook makes emergency landing near Lasham after declaring Mayday

UK News
The Evenings Britain Doesn’t Talk About: Why More Adults Are Choosing a Quiet Night In

The Evenings Britain Doesn’t Talk About: Why More Adults Are Choosing a Quiet Night In

UK News
Man charged with attempted murder after Plymouth incident.

AXE ATTACK Man charged with attempted murder after Plymouth incident.

Court News, Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Tributes paid to sunbed campaigner Chelsea Tantum after death from melanoma aged 30

SUNBED CANCER Tributes paid to sunbed campaigner Chelsea Tantum after death from melanoma aged 30

UK News
Police renew appeal after woman dies following Westminster collision

FATAL COLLISION Police renew appeal after woman dies following Westminster collision

Breaking News
Donna Jones condemns ‘disgraceful’ threats aimed at RNLI during Gosport migrant operation

RADIO INTERFERENCE Donna Jones condemns ‘disgraceful’ threats aimed at RNLI during Gosport migrant operation

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Two jailed after machete attack at Canterbury football match

MACHETE CHASE Two jailed after machete attack at Canterbury football match

Court News
Sittingbourne house closed for three months over anti-social behaviour concerns

COURT CLOSURE Sittingbourne house closed for three months over anti-social behaviour concerns

UK News
Lulu forced to pull out of Brighton Dome appearance due to severe sciatic pain

HEALTH REASONS Lulu forced to pull out of Brighton Dome appearance due to severe sciatic pain

National News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man held for longer as Dartmouth murder investigation continues

MURDER PROBE UPDATE Man held for longer as Dartmouth murder investigation continues

Crime, UK News
Major rail disruption continues after person hit by train between Worthing and Hove

HIT BY A TRAIN Major rail disruption continues after person hit by train between Worthing and Hove

National News
Manhunt under way after three people injured in Borough Green stabbing

TRIPLE STABBING Manhunt under way after three people injured in Borough Green stabbing

Breaking News, Crime
Watch Live