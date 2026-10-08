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7/7 ATTACK Around 250 gather in Hove to mark third anniversary of October 7 attacks

Around 250 gather in Hove to mark third anniversary of October 7 attacks

Around 250 people gathered in Hove to mark three years since the Hamas-led attacks of October 7, 2023, and to remember those who were killed and taken hostage.

The memorial gathering took place in Palmeira Square on Wednesday evening and brought together members of the local community for speeches, reflection and remembrance.

The event was organised by the Palmeira Memorial Group with support from the Sussex Jewish Representative Council.

Community gathers in remembrance

Organisers said the service was intended to honour those who were killed during the attacks and ensure their memories were not forgotten.

Among those attending were people with personal connections to victims of the attacks.

Brighton and Hove resident Adam Ma’anit, whose relatives Tsachi Idan and Ma’ayan Idan were killed, was among the speakers.

The gathering also included members of the Jewish community and supporters who said they wanted to stand against antisemitism and show solidarity with those affected by the events of October 7.

Event follows controversy over Green Party motion

The memorial took place days after the Green Party passed a motion at its national conference in Brighton declaring that “Zionism is racism”.

The motion has prompted criticism from several local political figures, including Labour council leader Bella Sankey and Green councillor Mark Strong, who publicly opposed it. Brighton Pavilion MP Siân Berry has also said she did not support the motion.

The debate has intensified wider discussion in Brighton and Hove around antisemitism, Israel, Gaza and the impact of the conflict on local communities.

Despite those tensions, Wednesday evening’s memorial passed peacefully, with hundreds gathering to remember the dead and support those still affected by the attacks.

 

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