Two men have each been jailed for 18 months after police tracked a stolen Land Rover using wireless earphones left inside the vehicle.

Henry Phillips and Lee Plant admitted stealing the luxury SUV from outside a property in Rainham after evidence showed they had planned the theft in advance.

The Land Rover Discovery was taken from Miers Court Road at around 8.47pm on January 21, 2023.

Kent Police said the theft took less than two minutes.

Earphones led police to suspects

The men had arrived in a Volvo V70 before leaving the area in convoy with the stolen Land Rover.

Police were contacted shortly afterwards following a report of a man driving the stolen vehicle while wearing a balaclava.

Officers then discovered the victim had left wireless earphones inside the Land Rover.

Using the live location function connected to the victim’s phone, police were able to track the vehicle’s movements towards Maidstone.

The trail led officers to Surrey Road and Camp Way.

Plant was arrested at Surrey Road, where police seized a high-visibility vest and mobile phone, while Phillips was arrested at Camp Way.

Messages revealed planning

CCTV footage from the theft showed Plant wearing a high-visibility vest, which police later recovered following his arrest.

Officers also examined his mobile phone.

A message sent to Phillips at 2.27am the day before the theft read:

“Give me a call in the morning or tonight. Got a little remission for us tomorrow night on our doorstep. You’ll like it.”