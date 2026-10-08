Man arrested after three people injured in Borough Green stabbing

A man has been arrested after three people were injured during a reported domestic incident in Borough Green, Kent.
Kent Police were called to a property in Sevenoaks Road at around 7.40am on Thursday, October 8.
Officers, including armed police, attended alongside paramedics.
Two men were treated for injuries consistent with stab wounds, while a woman suffered minor injuries to her arm and face.
One of the men was taken to a London hospital with injuries described as life-changing.
The second man was taken to a local hospital.
Police helicopter joined search
A search of the surrounding area was launched as part of the investigation, with support from the National Police Air Service helicopter.
Following extensive enquiries, a 46-year-old man was arrested at around 6.25pm in Walworth Road, London.
He remains in police custody while enquiries continue.
The investigation is ongoing.
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