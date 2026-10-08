Girl, 12, died after milkshake made in unwashed blender, inquest finds

A 12-year-old girl died from a severe allergic reaction after drinking a milkshake contaminated with hazelnut residue left in an unwashed blender, an inquest has concluded.

Mia Shay St Hilaire, from Sydenham, had a known hazelnut allergy and became critically ill after drinking part of a Twix milkshake bought from the Pop Inn Cafe in Southwark Park Road, south London, in August 2023.

The inquest heard the blender used to make Mia’s drink had previously been used for a Kinder Bueno milkshake and had not been washed before her order was prepared.

CCTV showed the blender was not cleaned

CCTV footage showed cafe operator Baris Yucel preparing Mia’s milkshake without first cleaning the equipment.

Assistant coroner Briony Ballard concluded that Mia suffered rapidly worsening anaphylaxis after consuming the drink.

She later collapsed at her aunt’s home.

Emergency crews attempted to save her before she was transferred to intensive care at Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

Despite extensive treatment, she died from anaphylaxis.

Parents call for stronger allergy protections

Mia’s parents, Adrian and Chanel, paid tribute to their daughter and thanked the coroner for examining the circumstances surrounding her death.

They are now calling for stronger measures to protect people with food allergies when eating out.

Among their proposals is a separate and clearly displayed allergy-management rating for food businesses, similar to the existing food hygiene rating system.

The family said they hoped changes made in Mia’s memory could help prevent another family suffering a similar loss.

Cafe operator prosecuted

Southwark Council later prosecuted Yucel, who admitted six offences in January 2025.

The offences included failing to provide customers with allergen information, failing to prevent allergen contamination during food preparation and supplying food containing an allergen that should not have been present.

He was fined £18,000 and given a community order requiring him to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

Michelle Victor, the lawyer representing Mia’s parents, said the inquest had highlighted serious concerns about how allergies are understood and managed within parts of the food service industry.

She called on the Food Standards Agency and other relevant authorities to review current arrangements and consider further safeguards.

Tanya Ednan-Laperouse, whose 15-year-old daughter Natasha died after eating food containing sesame, also backed calls for stronger protections for people living with food allergies.