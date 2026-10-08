Snow possible on Scottish mountains but Met Office plays down widespread UK freeze

Forecast models are suggesting the possibility of snow over parts of Scotland later this month, but the Met Office has played down claims of a widespread UK freeze.

Some computer models have indicated the potential for wintry conditions around October 16, particularly over higher ground in northern Scotland.

Areas mentioned in model-based forecasts include parts of the Highlands, Aberdeenshire, Perthshire, Angus and Argyll.

However, the official Met Office outlook does not currently forecast a major nationwide snow event.

Met Office expects changeable autumn weather

The Met Office says the period from October 13 to October 22 is expected to remain changeable as low-pressure systems move across the North Atlantic.

Bands of rain and strong winds are likely at times, particularly across western and northwestern parts of the UK.

Brighter and more showery conditions are expected between weather systems.

While brief colder spells remain possible, temperatures are forecast to be a little above average across many areas overall.

Highest Scottish ground most likely to see wintry weather

Any snow that does develop is most likely to affect higher ground in Scotland rather than large populated areas.

Current regional forecasts for Scotland show temperatures generally well above freezing at lower levels, with rain and showers the dominant conditions.

Forecast confidence also falls considerably beyond five days, meaning details such as exact snowfall amounts and locations can change significantly as the date approaches.

The Met Office says longer-range forecasts are therefore intended to describe the broad weather pattern rather than provide precise local snowfall predictions.

No sign yet of prolonged UK freeze

The broader outlook through the remainder of October continues to favour Atlantic low-pressure systems bringing spells of rain and wind.

Occasional colder periods remain possible, but temperatures are expected to stay near or slightly above average overall.