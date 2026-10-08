Charles Bronson could be released before Christmas if Parole Board approves release

One of Britain’s most notorious prisoners could be released before Christmas if a forthcoming Parole Board hearing concludes he can safely return to the community.

Charles Salvador, better known as Charles Bronson, is due to have his latest case considered by the Parole Board in November.

The 74-year-old has spent most of the past five decades behind bars after first being jailed for armed robbery in 1974.

His time in custody was subsequently extended following a series of offences committed in prison, including violence and hostage-taking.

Parole Board to assess risk

Salvador is currently serving a discretionary life sentence imposed in February 2000 for false imprisonment committed while he was already in prison.

The Parole Board must decide whether it remains necessary for the protection of the public for him to remain in custody.

Panels consider factors including a prisoner’s behaviour, previous offending, risk of further offences, psychological evidence and plans for release.

A previous Parole Board panel refused to direct Salvador’s release or recommend his transfer to an open prison.

Hopes to return to family

His solicitor, Gurdeep Singh, has said Salvador wants to demonstrate that he has changed and hopes eventually to spend time with his elderly mother.

Any release would only take place if the Parole Board was satisfied that his risk could be safely managed in the community.

Public protection remains the Board’s primary consideration.

A decision is normally issued after the hearing, meaning Salvador could potentially be released before Christmas if the panel directs his release.