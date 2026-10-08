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PICTURED RUSSIA SPY Royal Navy sailor accused of collecting protected information for foreign power remanded in custody

Royal Navy sailor accused of collecting protected information for foreign power remanded in custody

A serving Royal Navy sailor accused of collecting protected information intending to benefit a foreign power has been remanded in custody after appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Teddy Young, 24, appeared before the court on Thursday, October 8 charged with two offences under the National Security Act 2023.

Young, a serving member of the Royal Navy, was arrested at his home in Bedfordshire on Tuesday, October 6, following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing London.

Accused of obtaining protected information

The first charge alleges that between November 26, 2024 and May 21, 2025, Young obtained, copied, recorded or retained protected information intending his conduct to benefit a foreign power.

Prosecutors allege he knew, or ought reasonably to have known, that the conduct was prejudicial to the safety or interests of the United Kingdom.

The charge is brought under Section 1 of the National Security Act 2023.

A second charge alleges that during the same period he engaged in conduct in preparation for committing an offence of disclosing protected information, contrary to Section 18 of the Act.

Young has not entered pleas to the allegations.

Foreign power not officially named in charge

The Metropolitan Police has not publicly identified the foreign power referred to in the charges.

Reports from Thursday’s court hearing have linked the allegations to alleged attempts to contact Russian intelligence, but that claim has not been confirmed in the published police charge.

Young is therefore accused of offences involving an unnamed foreign power and the allegations remain to be tested before the courts.

Sent to Old Bailey

Young spoke at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to confirm his name and age.

No application for bail was made on his behalf.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at the Central Criminal Court, the Old Bailey, on Friday, October 16.

Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, previously described the allegations as “very serious charges against a serving member of the armed forces”.

She said police had worked closely with the Ministry of Defence during the investigation to mitigate any potential risks.

Police have also confirmed that the investigation is not connected to the recent RAF Fairford investigation.

 

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