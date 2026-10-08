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DANGEROUS OFFENDER Man jailed for at least 17 years for murder of Dickiesa Nurse

Man jailed for at least 17 years for murder of Dickiesa Nurse

Here’s a clean UKNIP-style rewrite, with the life sentence and minimum term leading.

A 60-year-old man has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 17 years for the murder of Dickiesa Nurse in south London.

Robert Sabat, of Balham, was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, October 7.

He had previously pleaded guilty to murdering Dickiesa at the same court on September 17.

Sabat must serve at least 17 years before he can be considered for release by the Parole Board.

Family raised alarm after losing contact

Police were called to Dickiesa’s home in Tulse Hill on October 27, 2025 after her family became concerned because they had not heard from her for several days.

London Ambulance Service staff attended the property with Dickiesa’s sister.

On entering the address, they encountered Sabat, who threatened them with a knife.

Paramedics withdrew and armed police were called.

Sabat was Tasered, detained and arrested on suspicion of murder.

Inside the property, officers found Dickiesa with fatal injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives traced Sabat’s movements

A murder investigation was launched immediately.

Detectives examined CCTV, took witness statements and carried out forensic and digital enquiries.

Police said the evidence established that Sabat had been at Dickiesa’s address in the days before she was last seen on October 25.

He was subsequently charged with her murder and later admitted the offence.

‘Dangerous offender will remain in prison’

Detective Inspector Sean Beasley, who led the investigation, said:

“This is a truly devastating case and our thoughts remain with Dickiesa’s family and loved ones, who have shown immense strength and dignity throughout this investigation and the court process.

“While no sentence can undo the harm caused or ease the profound loss felt by those who knew and loved Dickiesa, this outcome ensures that a dangerous offender will remain in prison for many years to come.”

 

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