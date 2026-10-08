Katie Price’s ex Lee Andrews accused of faking death announcement after Dubai prison release

Katie Price’s former husband Lee Andrews has been accused of faking his own death after a memorial-style post appeared on his Instagram account shortly after his release from prison in Dubai.

The 43-year-old’s account reportedly published a black-and-white image alongside a message saying he had “tragically passed away”.

The post was later deleted.

Andrews subsequently claimed his social media account had been hacked and described the death announcement as a hoax.

Former partner questions hacking claim

His former partner Alana Percival publicly questioned Andrews’ explanation and said she initially did not know whether the announcement was genuine.

She later accused him of staging the post for attention, pointing to what she described as previous occasions when he had made false claims about his health.

Andrews has denied that he was responsible for the death announcement.

Released from Dubai prison

The controversy comes shortly after Andrews’ release from Al-Awir prison in Dubai.

His time in custody has previously been the subject of conflicting accounts.

Andrews had claimed he was suspected of espionage, while reports citing Dubai authorities said his detention related instead to a private civil matter. Other reports have referred to alleged unpaid debts and fraud-related allegations.

He was released earlier this week following his latest period in custody.

Split from Katie Price

Andrews’ release comes after the breakdown of his marriage to Katie Price.

Price confirmed in September that the relationship had ended after eight months and publicly accused Andrews of misleading her about aspects of his finances.

Andrews has disputed allegations that he deliberately deceived her.

The circumstances surrounding the Instagram death post remain disputed, with Andrews maintaining that his account was compromised.