Four bailed after 16-year-old girl suffers serious facial injuries in Bradford

Four people arrested after a 16-year-old girl suffered serious facial injuries in Bradford have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

The teenager was found injured inside a property in East Bowling.

Police subsequently arrested four people on suspicion of wounding with intent.

They are a 20-year-old man, a 23-year-old man, a 54-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman.

All four have since been released on bail pending further investigation.

Teenager suffered serious facial injuries

The girl is understood to have suffered significant injuries to her face.

Police have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident or how the injuries were caused.

The fact the four suspects have been released on bail does not mean the investigation has concluded or that any individual has been cleared.

Police bail allows officers to continue enquiries while suspects remain subject to conditions where appropriate.

The investigation remains ongoing.