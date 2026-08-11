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EXPLOSION FEARS M25 closed in both directions as major commercial fire sparks explosion fears

M25 closed in both directions as major commercial fire sparks explosion fears

The M25 has been closed in both directions in Hertfordshire as firefighters tackle a significant blaze at commercial premises close to the motorway. National Highways said the motorway is shut between Junction 22 for St Albans and Junction 21A because of the ongoing fire. Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service is dealing with the incident, which has prompted concerns over secondary explosions, smoke and debris potentially affecting the motorway. The M25 has therefore been closed in both directions as a precaution, with motorists warned to expect delays and consider alternative routes.

Risk of secondary explosions

National Highways said:

“Due to the risk of secondary explosions, smoke and debris affecting the carriageway, the motorway has been closed in both directions as a precaution.”

Drivers are being advised to allow additional time for their journeys, with significant disruption possible around the affected section of the M25 and surrounding roads.

Clockwise diversion

Motorists travelling clockwise are being directed from Junction 21A onto the A405 towards St Albans. Traffic should then follow the signed diversion via the A414 and A1081 before returning to the M25 at Junction 22 towards Harlow.  

Anti-clockwise diversion

Anti-clockwise traffic is being diverted from Junction 22 onto the A1081 towards St Albans, before following the A414 and A405. Drivers can then return to the M25 at Junction 21A towards Heathrow. National Highways has urged anyone whose journey is affected to consider rerouting or delaying their trip. There is currently no indication in the information released of when the motorway will reopen.

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