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FOUND IN WATER Family pay tribute to ‘happy, adventurous and outgoing’ girl, 11, found dead in Midlothian water

Family pay tribute to ‘happy, adventurous and outgoing’ girl, 11, found dead in Midlothian water

The family of an 11-year-old girl who was found dead in water following a major search in Midlothian have paid tribute to their “happy, adventurous and outgoing girl”. Faith Curran was reported missing by her family at around 12.40pm on Thursday, 6 August, prompting an urgent search of the Gore Glen area near Gorebridge. Police and other emergency services were deployed as searches focused on the woodland, steep paths and waterways around the glen. At around 4.25pm, emergency crews discovered Faith’s body in the Gore Water near Shanks Bridge. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family pay tribute to Faith

Faith’s family have now released a tribute through Police Scotland, describing the 11-year-old as a:

“Happy, adventurous, and outgoing girl who enjoyed life.”

The family also thanked everyone who helped search for Faith and expressed their gratitude for the support and kindness they have received from the local community. A significant multi-agency emergency response was involved in the incident, with police, ambulance and fire crews attending the area. Specialist ambulance resources, including a critical care paramedic, were reported at the scene, while firefighters assisted with access and recovery. Police cordons were subsequently established around parts of Gore Glen as officers continued their enquiries.

Death ‘unexplained but not suspicious’

Police Scotland has confirmed that Faith’s death is currently being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious. A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the cause of her death. A report will also be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. Officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Faith’s death. Faith’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

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