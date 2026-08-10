Police seal off Marlands shopping centre car park in Southampton

Police have sealed off part of a shopping centre car park in Southampton following an incident this afternoon. Officers were called to the Marlands Shopping Centre in the city centre on Monday (10 August), with a police presence remaining at the multi-storey car park into the evening. The entrance to the car park has been blocked by a police vehicle, preventing motorists from entering through one of the access points. Photographs from the scene show officers stationed around the entrance.

White sheets erected at scene

One of the two entrance lanes has also reportedly been screened from view using white sheets, while the shutter covering the other lane has been lowered. A police vehicle has been positioned beyond the entrance barrier. The circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been confirmed, and it is currently unclear whether anyone has been injured. The police presence was continuing at around 7pm. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has been approached for further information.

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Police seal off Marlands car park as white screens erected at Southampton shopping centre

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Police have sealed off the Marlands Shopping Centre car park in Southampton, where white screens have been erected around part of the entrance.