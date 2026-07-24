Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

KILLER TRANSFER Southport Killer Axel Rudakubana Transferred to Broadmoor High-Security Hospital

Southport Killer Axel Rudakubana Transferred to Broadmoor High-Security Hospital

Southport child killer Axel Rudakubana has been transferred from prison to Broadmoor Hospital after an independent clinical assessment, the Ministry of Justice has confirmed. Rudakubana, now 19, was jailed for life in January 2025 with a minimum term of 52 years for the murders of Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Bebe King, six, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine. The three girls were killed during a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport on 29 July 2024.

Move approved under Mental Health Act

The Ministry of Justice confirmed Rudakubana has been moved to Broadmoor Hospital, one of the UK’s highest-security psychiatric hospitals. Patients at Broadmoor are treated under the Mental Health Act rather than held as prisoners, although they remain in secure detention. Officials stressed the move was based on an independent clinical assessment and does not alter Rudakubana’s life sentence. A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said:

“The families of those murdered and injured in Southport will be in this country’s heart forever and our thoughts remain with them.

“Any decision to transfer an offender is made following an independent, clinical assessment, under the Mental Health Act. Following rigorous security checks, the offender has been transferred to a high-security psychiatric unit, where he will remain until assessed fit to return to prison.

“Officials have approved this transfer, on behalf of Ministers. This transfer does not change his sentence – which remains at 52 years – and of which he will serve every single day.”

Convicted over Southport attack

Rudakubana, from Banks, Lancashire, admitted murdering the three young girls and also pleaded guilty to the attempted murders of Leanne Lucas and Jonathan Hayes. He further admitted possessing a kitchen knife with a curved blade in a public place. The attack shocked the nation and prompted widespread tributes to the victims.

Sentence remains unchanged

The transfer is likely to prove controversial, particularly as Rudakubana was assessed as fit to stand trial before his guilty pleas in January 2025. However, the Ministry of Justice emphasised that his move to Broadmoor does not reduce or shorten his sentence. He will remain in the high-security psychiatric hospital only for as long as clinicians deem necessary and, if considered fit, will be transferred back to prison to continue serving his sentence. Under the terms of his life sentence, Rudakubana must serve a minimum of 52 years in custody, with the Ministry of Justice stating he will serve every single day of that tariff before any consideration of release.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Four Men Killed and Fifth Injured After Car Crashes Into Lamppost in Merseyside

HORROR SMASH Four Men Killed and Fifth Injured After Car Crashes Into Lamppost in Merseyside

UK News
County Lines Drug Dealer Jailed After Kent Police Crack Down on Medway Network

CRACK DOWN County Lines Drug Dealer Jailed After Kent Police Crack Down on Medway Network

UK News
Southport Killer Axel Rudakubana Transferred to Broadmoor High-Security Hospital

KILLER TRANSFER Southport Killer Axel Rudakubana Transferred to Broadmoor High-Security Hospital

UK News
Two Men Charged After Man Seriously Injured in Alleged Walderslade Stabbing

SERIAL OFFENDER Man Charged as Kent Police Intensify Crackdown on Vehicle Crime in Dover District

UK News
Man Rushed to Major Trauma Centre After Finchley Stabbing

PARK KNIFE ATTACK Man Rushed to Major Trauma Centre After Finchley Stabbing

UK News
Person Rescued From Laira Bridge After Huge Emergency Services Response

POSTIVE OUTCOME Person Rescued From Laira Bridge After Huge Emergency Services Response

UK News
Three Croydon Men Jailed for 44 Years After Point-Blank Shotgun Attempted Murder

TRIO JAILED Three Croydon Men Jailed for 44 Years After Point-Blank Shotgun Attempted Murder

UK News
Two Men Arrested After Police Swarm Tesco Express in Shipley

TESCO PROBE Two Men Arrested After Police Swarm Tesco Express in Shipley

UK News
Killer’s Jail Term Increased After Brutal Murder of Former Partner

COVER UP ATTEMPT Killer’s Jail Term Increased After Brutal Murder of Former Partner

UK News
Man Jailed for Murder After Deliberately Running Down Teen on Stolen E-bike

MOWED DOWN Man Jailed for Murder After Deliberately Running Down Teen on Stolen E-bike

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Surrey Police Officer Given Restraining Order After Stalking Conviction

RESTRAINING ORDER Surrey Police Officer Given Restraining Order After Stalking Conviction

UK News
Surrey Police Officer Given Restraining Order After Stalking Conviction

Surrey Police Officer Given Restraining Order After Stalking Conviction

UK News
Couple Killed in A1 Crash While Returning Home From 41st Wedding Anniversary Tour of Scotland

HORROR CRASH Couple Killed in A1 Crash While Returning Home From 41st Wedding Anniversary Tour of Scotland

UK News
Couple Killed in A1 Crash While Returning Home From 41st Wedding Anniversary Tour of Scotland

Couple Killed in A1 Crash While Returning Home From 41st Wedding Anniversary Tour of Scotland

UK News
Five Police Officers Injured After Armed Met Boat Crashes Into Westminster Bridge

Five Police Officers Injured After Armed Met Boat Crashes Into Westminster Bridge

UK News
Five Police Officers Injured After Armed Met Boat Crashes Into Westminster Bridge

Five Police Officers Injured After Armed Met Boat Crashes Into Westminster Bridge

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Chris Brown and Vocal Coach Plead Guilty to Affray Over London Nightclub Attack

BOTTLE ATTACK Chris Brown and Vocal Coach Plead Guilty to Affray Over London Nightclub Attack

UK News
Chris Brown and Vocal Coach Plead Guilty to Affray Over London Nightclub Attack

Chris Brown and Vocal Coach Plead Guilty to Affray Over London Nightclub Attack

UK News
Two Albanian Drug Gang Members Jailed After Police Seize £1.8 Million Cocaine Haul and Loaded Handgun

DRUGS GANG Two Albanian Drug Gang Members Jailed After Police Seize £1.8 Million Cocaine Haul and Loaded Handgun

UK News
Two Albanian Drug Gang Members Jailed After Police Seize £1.8 Million Cocaine Haul and Loaded Handgun

Two Albanian Drug Gang Members Jailed After Police Seize £1.8 Million Cocaine Haul and Loaded Handgun

UK News
Teen Who Sprayed Homemade Irritant at Shoppers in Costco Sentenced

SPARKED MAJOR RESPONCE Teen Who Sprayed Homemade Irritant at Shoppers in Costco Sentenced

UK News
Teen Who Sprayed Homemade Irritant at Shoppers in Costco Sentenced

Teen Who Sprayed Homemade Irritant at Shoppers in Costco Sentenced

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
RAF Typhoon Jets Scrambled to Escort Qatar Airways Flight Into Manchester Airport

REACTION ALERT RAF Typhoon Jets Scrambled to Escort Qatar Airways Flight Into Manchester Airport

UK News
RAF Typhoon Jets Scrambled to Escort Qatar Airways Flight Into Manchester Airport

RAF Typhoon Jets Scrambled to Escort Qatar Airways Flight Into Manchester Airport

UK News
Man Jailed for 16 Years After Killing Friend in Axe Attack

AXE ATTACK Man Jailed for 16 Years After Killing Friend in Axe Attack

UK News
Man Jailed for 16 Years After Killing Friend in Axe Attack

Man Jailed for 16 Years After Killing Friend in Axe Attack

UK News
Emergency Services Respond to Reported Stabbing at Luton Recreation Ground

MURDER PROBE Emergency Services Respond to Reported Stabbing at Luton Recreation Ground

UK News
Emergency Services Respond to Reported Stabbing at Luton Recreation Ground

Emergency Services Respond to Reported Stabbing at Luton Recreation Ground

UK News
Watch Live