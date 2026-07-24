Southport Killer Axel Rudakubana Transferred to Broadmoor High-Security Hospital

Southport child killer Axel Rudakubana has been transferred from prison to Broadmoor Hospital after an independent clinical assessment, the Ministry of Justice has confirmed. Rudakubana, now 19, was jailed for life in January 2025 with a minimum term of 52 years for the murders of Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Bebe King, six, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine. The three girls were killed during a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport on 29 July 2024.

Move approved under Mental Health Act

The Ministry of Justice confirmed Rudakubana has been moved to Broadmoor Hospital, one of the UK’s highest-security psychiatric hospitals. Patients at Broadmoor are treated under the Mental Health Act rather than held as prisoners, although they remain in secure detention. Officials stressed the move was based on an independent clinical assessment and does not alter Rudakubana’s life sentence. A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said:

“The families of those murdered and injured in Southport will be in this country’s heart forever and our thoughts remain with them.

“Any decision to transfer an offender is made following an independent, clinical assessment, under the Mental Health Act. Following rigorous security checks, the offender has been transferred to a high-security psychiatric unit, where he will remain until assessed fit to return to prison.

“Officials have approved this transfer, on behalf of Ministers. This transfer does not change his sentence – which remains at 52 years – and of which he will serve every single day.”

Convicted over Southport attack

Rudakubana, from Banks, Lancashire, admitted murdering the three young girls and also pleaded guilty to the attempted murders of Leanne Lucas and Jonathan Hayes. He further admitted possessing a kitchen knife with a curved blade in a public place. The attack shocked the nation and prompted widespread tributes to the victims.

Sentence remains unchanged

The transfer is likely to prove controversial, particularly as Rudakubana was assessed as fit to stand trial before his guilty pleas in January 2025. However, the Ministry of Justice emphasised that his move to Broadmoor does not reduce or shorten his sentence. He will remain in the high-security psychiatric hospital only for as long as clinicians deem necessary and, if considered fit, will be transferred back to prison to continue serving his sentence. Under the terms of his life sentence, Rudakubana must serve a minimum of 52 years in custody, with the Ministry of Justice stating he will serve every single day of that tariff before any consideration of release.