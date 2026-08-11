Man punched repeatedly in Plymouth robbery after refusing to hand over cash

Police have launched an appeal after a man was repeatedly punched and robbed while making his way home following a night out in Plymouth. Emergency services were called to Notte Street shortly before 11pm on Saturday, 8 August, after the ambulance service reported that a man had been assaulted and suffered a head injury. Police attended and spoke with the victim, who said he had been approached by a man while returning from an evening out. The suspect allegedly demanded money from him, but when the victim refused, he was punched several times.

The victim eventually handed over £40 in an attempt to make the attacker leave. Police have described the suspect as a white man with short black hair and a short black beard. He is believed to be around 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build. Officers investigating the robbery are appealing for witnesses and want to hear from anyone who may have captured the incident or the suspect on CCTV or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 50260210896.