Six Fire Engines Battle Major Saltdean House Fire as Neighbouring Homes Evacuated

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were deployed to a major house fire in Saltdean after flames took hold of the roof of a property. East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called to Lenham Avenue in Saltdean at 8.57pm on Wednesday, August 12, following reports of a house fire. Firefighters arrived to find the roof of the property alight and launched an operation to bring the blaze under control. Six fire engines were sent to the scene alongside an aerial ladder platform, allowing crews to tackle the fire from height.

Neighbouring properties evacuated

People living in neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution while firefighters dealt with the blaze. Despite the severity of the fire, there have been no reported injuries. The affected house has suffered significant fire damage. Firefighters remained at the scene into Wednesday night, with East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirming at around 10.40pm that the operation was beginning to be scaled back.

Investigation into cause of blaze

With the fire brought under control, attention will now turn to establishing how the blaze started. A fire investigation is expected to examine the badly damaged property to determine the cause. The incident prompted a significant emergency service presence in Lenham Avenue while crews worked to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes. Further information is expected following the fire service investigation.