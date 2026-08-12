Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

INTENSE HEAT Firefighters Battle Large New Forest Field Fire in Scorching Temperatures

Firefighters Battle Large New Forest Field Fire in Scorching Temperatures

Firefighters have spent several hours tackling a large field fire in the New Forest as crews worked in extremely hot conditions to bring the blaze under control. Emergency crews were called to Nomansland in the New Forest at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, August 12. A significant response was sent to the scene as the fire spread across the field, with firefighters requiring specialist off-road vehicles to reach and tackle the blaze. Six fire engines were involved alongside Land Rovers and other specialist resources. The Unimog from Wareham was deployed to the incident, while a water carrier from Poole was also sent to provide additional supplies for crews battling the fire.

Firefighters worked for hours in intense heat

Firefighters faced difficult conditions as they worked in high temperatures to extinguish the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further. Once the main blaze had been knocked down, crews carried out extensive damping-down operations to extinguish hotspots and reduce the risk of the fire reigniting. After several hours at the scene, the initial firefighters were relieved by fresh crews as operations continued. Specialist off-road firefighting vehicles are frequently used at incidents involving heathland, woodland and fields where conventional fire engines can struggle to reach the seat of a blaze. The cause of the fire and the total area of land affected have not yet been confirmed. The incident comes amid heightened concern over outdoor fires during the prolonged hot and dry conditions, with fire services dealing with a number of significant vegetation fires. Further updates will follow if additional information is released by the fire service.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Fire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Six Fire Engines Battle Major Saltdean House Fire as Neighbouring Homes Evacuated

HOMES EVACUATED Six Fire Engines Battle Major Saltdean House Fire as Neighbouring Homes Evacuated

UK News
Former X Factor Finalist Told to Confirm Lawyers Ahead of Murder Trial Over Soho Nightclub Death

GOOD LAWYER NEEDED Former X Factor Finalist Told to Confirm Lawyers Ahead of Murder Trial Over Soho Nightclub Death

UK News
Two Men Sentenced After Police Smash Ketamine and Cannabis Drug Gang in Ellesmere Port

UNDERCOVER STING Two Men Sentenced After Police Smash Ketamine and Cannabis Drug Gang in Ellesmere Port

UK News
13 Fire Engines Battle Huge Mansfield Blaze as 10,000 Square Metres of Land Burns

MASSIVE FIRE 13 Fire Engines Battle Huge Mansfield Blaze as 10,000 Square Metres of Land Burns

UK News
HGV Tipper Plunges 20ft From M3 Bridge in Serious Crash as Major Junction Closed

TIPPER TRUCK HGV Tipper Plunges 20ft From M3 Bridge in Serious Crash as Major Junction Closed

UK News
Armed Police Arrest Teenager After Knife Report in Stockton

ARMED SHAKEDOWN Armed Police Arrest Teenager After Knife Report in Stockton

UK News
Van Driver Jailed After £220,000 Cannabis Haul Found Hidden in Roof

DRUGS HAUL Van Driver Jailed After £220,000 Cannabis Haul Found Hidden in Roof

UK News
National Motor Museum to leave Beaulieu after six decades as search begins for new home

SHOCKING NEWS National Motor Museum to leave Beaulieu after six decades as search begins for new home

UK News
Woman, 23, charged with murder after man found dead at Southampton flats

MURDER CHARGE Woman, 23, charged with murder after man found dead at Southampton flats

UK News
Twenty fire crews battle huge grassland blaze as public told to avoid Exeter beauty spot

AVOID THE AREA Twenty fire crews battle huge grassland blaze as public told to avoid Exeter beauty spot

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
100 firefighters battle huge Barking industrial estate blaze as smoke hits A13

MAJOR BLAZE 100 firefighters battle huge Barking industrial estate blaze as smoke hits A13

UK News
100 firefighters battle huge Barking industrial estate blaze as smoke hits A13

100 firefighters battle huge Barking industrial estate blaze as smoke hits A13

UK News
Media success instead of movement on the front line: a strategy of intimidation tested by history, and its inevitable finale

Media success instead of movement on the front line: a strategy of intimidation tested by history, and its inevitable finale

UK News
Media success instead of movement on the front line: a strategy of intimidation tested by history, and its inevitable finale

Media success instead of movement on the front line: a strategy of intimidation tested by history, and its inevitable finale

UK News
Lorry driver in his 20s dies after HGV crashes from M3 bridge onto road below near Eastleigh

HGV HORROR Lorry driver in his 20s dies after HGV crashes from M3 bridge onto road below near Eastleigh

UK News
Lorry driver in his 20s dies after HGV crashes from M3 bridge onto road below near Eastleigh

Lorry driver in his 20s dies after HGV crashes from M3 bridge onto road below near Eastleigh

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Jackpot Odds Explained: Understanding Your Chances

Jackpot Odds Explained: Understanding Your Chances

UK News
Jackpot Odds Explained: Understanding Your Chances

Jackpot Odds Explained: Understanding Your Chances

UK News
Progressive Jackpots Million Dollar Dreams Begin Here

Progressive Jackpots Million Dollar Dreams Begin Here

UK News
Progressive Jackpots Million Dollar Dreams Begin Here

Progressive Jackpots Million Dollar Dreams Begin Here

UK News
A34 Closed After Hay Lorry Bursts Into Flames Near Winchester

HAY BLAZE A34 Closed After Hay Lorry Bursts Into Flames Near Winchester

Breaking News, UK News
A34 Closed After Hay Lorry Bursts Into Flames Near Winchester

A34 Closed After Hay Lorry Bursts Into Flames Near Winchester

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Jailed After Racially Aggravated Attack on Taxi Driver in Dartford

PUNCHED AND KICKED Man Jailed After Racially Aggravated Attack on Taxi Driver in Dartford

UK News
Man Jailed After Racially Aggravated Attack on Taxi Driver in Dartford

Man Jailed After Racially Aggravated Attack on Taxi Driver in Dartford

UK News
Bradford Drug Dealer Jailed After Cocaine Found Hidden in Baby Car Seat

USED A BABY Bradford Drug Dealer Jailed After Cocaine Found Hidden in Baby Car Seat

UK News
Bradford Drug Dealer Jailed After Cocaine Found Hidden in Baby Car Seat

Bradford Drug Dealer Jailed After Cocaine Found Hidden in Baby Car Seat

UK News
The Importance of Early Legal Advice in Sensitive Cases

The Importance of Early Legal Advice in Sensitive Cases

UK News
The Importance of Early Legal Advice in Sensitive Cases

The Importance of Early Legal Advice in Sensitive Cases

UK News
Watch Live