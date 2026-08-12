Three Stables Destroyed in Major Fire at Riding Centre Near Chepstow

A major emergency response is underway at a stud and riding centre near Chepstow after a serious fire broke out involving three stables, surrounding trees and a field. Firefighters were called to Earlswood Stud and Riding Centre on Red House Road in Earlswood, Shirenewton, shortly before 7.35pm on Wednesday, August 12. Three stables are understood to have been involved in the blaze, which also spread to nearby trees and an area of field. There are also understood to be canisters at the site, presenting an additional potential hazard for crews tackling the fire. Emergency services were initially responding to reports that people could potentially be involved in the incident, although there has been no confirmation at this stage that anyone has been injured.

Emergency crews rush to Earlswood Stud and Riding Centre

Fire crews were dispatched to the riding centre as the scale of the incident became apparent on Wednesday evening. The blaze is understood to have affected several areas of the site, with firefighters working to contain the flames and prevent further spread. Because the incident involves a working stud and riding centre, there are also concerns for horses and other animals which may have been at the premises when the fire started. It is not currently known whether any animals have been injured or whether horses had to be evacuated from the affected stables.

Firefighters face potentially hazardous conditions

Crews are understood to be dealing with canisters in the vicinity of the fire, adding a further potential complication to the operation. Firefighters are expected to remain at the scene while the blaze is brought fully under control and checks are made of the affected stables, surrounding buildings and land. The cause of the fire is not yet known. UKNIP has approached the emergency services for further details and confirmation of whether anyone has been injured or any animals have been affected. This is a breaking news incident. UKNIP will provide further updates as information is confirmed.