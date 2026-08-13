Passenger train derails near Lewes with carriages on their side as major emergency response launched

A passenger train has derailed near Lewes railway station, with at least two carriages ending up on their sides and a major emergency response under way. The Southern service derailed shortly before 4pm on Thursday, August 13, between Haywards Heath and Lewes. British Transport Police, Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service are all at the scene. Images from the incident show carriages lying on their sides, with emergency responders and what appear to be passengers standing on top of the overturned train. People are being urged to avoid the area while emergency services continue their response.

Specialist ambulance teams sent to derailment

South East Coast Ambulance Service said it was called shortly before 4pm and had deployed a number of resources, including specialist teams. A spokesperson said: “South East Coast Ambulance Service is currently responding to reports of an incident near Lewes Railway Station in Sussex. “We were called shortly before 4pm today and have a number of ambulance resources at the scene, including specialist teams, working alongside our emergency service partners. “We have no further information to share at this time but will provide updates as soon as possible.” No confirmed casualty figures have yet been released.

At least two carriages on their sides

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 3.55pm to reports of a train derailing just outside Lewes. At least two carriages are reported to have overturned, while other parts of the train have remained upright. The fire service has asked members of the public to avoid the area while crews work with other emergency services. British Transport Police said officers were called at 3.54pm and were responding alongside paramedics and firefighters. Sussex Police is also supporting the emergency operation.

No trains running through Lewes

The derailment has caused major disruption across the rail network in East Sussex. National Rail has warned passengers that no trains can run through Lewes until further notice, with major disruption expected until at least 10pm. Southern Rail says services cannot currently operate between:

Brighton and Lewes

Haywards Heath and Lewes

Seaford and Lewes

Eastbourne and Lewes

Passengers are being advised to delay their journeys where possible or use alternative routes. Anyone already travelling is being told to allow at least an additional 60 minutes to complete their journey. Southern has also told passengers on trains brought to a standstill by the incident to remain onboard and await further instructions.

Transport Secretary ‘deeply concerned’

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said she was “deeply concerned” by the derailment. She said she was grateful to emergency services supporting those affected and added that the Government was working with the rail industry and local partners to assist passengers.

MP describes derailment as ‘deeply distressing’

Helena Dollimore, Labour MP for Hastings and Rye, described news of the incident as “deeply distressing”. She said she had spoken with transport and rail ministers and was being kept updated. She said: “I know many people locally will be concerned, and the thoughts of everyone are with those affected and the emergency services responding at the scene.” She also urged constituents who need urgent support to contact her office.

Investigation expected into cause of derailment

The cause of the derailment has not yet been confirmed. A detailed investigation is expected to examine the train, railway infrastructure and circumstances leading up to the incident. Emergency services remain at the scene and rail disruption is expected to continue through the evening. This is a developing incident and further updates will follow as more information is confirmed.

SEO TITLE: Train derails near Lewes with carriages overturned as emergency services respond META DESCRIPTION: A Southern passenger train has derailed near Lewes in East Sussex, with at least two carriages on their sides and major rail disruption expected until at least 10pm. FOCUS KEYPHRASE: Lewes train derailment SLUG: lewes-train-derailment-carriages-overturned-east-sussex CATEGORY: Breaking News / East Sussex TAGS: Lewes, East Sussex, train derailment, Southern Rail, National Rail, British Transport Police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, SECAmb, railway disruption, Breaking News