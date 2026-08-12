Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HELD AT GUNPOINT Two Men Jailed After Victim Held at Gunpoint and Robbed of £13,000 Bracelet in Yelverton

Two Men Jailed After Victim Held at Gunpoint and Robbed of £13,000 Bracelet in Yelverton

Two Cornwall men have been jailed after a businessman was lured to a fake tyre job before a replica gun was held to his head and he was robbed of a bracelet worth around £13,000. Jack Felton, 24, and John Chapman, 43, both formerly of North Petherwin, Launceston, have been sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court for their roles in the gunpoint robbery in Yelverton on January 29. The court heard Felton contacted the victim’s business pretending he needed a tyre changed on his BMW. The victim drove his van to the agreed location on Buckland Terrace, where Felton climbed into the passenger seat. Felton then produced a replica firearm and held it against the victim’s temple.

Replica gun held to victim’s head

Felton demanded the man’s bracelet, valued at around £13,000, along with his mobile phone. Fearing for his safety, the victim handed over the items. Felton then ordered him out of the vehicle. As the victim got out, Chapman “appeared from nowhere” with his hoodie pulled tightly around his face in an attempt to conceal his identity. The pair repeatedly ordered the victim into the back of his own van before slamming the door and locking him inside. However, a side door had failed to lock properly, allowing the victim to open it and see the two men driving away in the BMW. At 2.10pm, he called police and reported that he had been held at gunpoint and robbed.

Armed police and helicopter hunt suspects

The report triggered a major police response, with armed officers deployed and a police helicopter joining the search for the suspects. Officers traced Felton and Chapman to a property in North Petherwin, Launceston, where both men were arrested later that same afternoon. The pair gave no-comment interviews after being taken into custody but were subsequently charged. Felton pleaded guilty to robbery and possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He was sentenced in April to four years and nine months in prison. Chapman pleaded guilty to robbery and appeared at Plymouth Crown Court on Monday, August 11, where he was sentenced to three years and two months in prison.

Police praise victim’s courage

Investigating officer Detective Constable Ali Cornforth said: “This result has been a testament to the collaborative effort of officers across the force to deal with a serious incident with relentless professionalism and efficiency. “This result would not have been possible without the courage of the victim to assist in the investigation after such a traumatic experience, and we thank them for their support and bravery.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Lorry driver in his 20s dies after HGV crashes from M3 bridge onto road below near Eastleigh

HGV HORROR Lorry driver in his 20s dies after HGV crashes from M3 bridge onto road below near Eastleigh

UK News
Which British cities are leading the way in smart technology adoption?

Which British cities are leading the way in smart technology adoption?

UK News
Teenage woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man stabbed in Maidenhead garden

KNIFE ATTACK Teenage woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man stabbed in Maidenhead garden

UK News
Chichester Man Jailed After Strangling Woman and Attacking Her With Beer Can

BEER ATTACK Chichester Man Jailed After Strangling Woman and Attacking Her With Beer Can

UK News
Motorcyclist Dies in Chiseldon Crash as Volvo Driver Arrested on Drug-Driving Suspicion

DRUG DRIVE ARREST Motorcyclist Dies in Chiseldon Crash as Volvo Driver Arrested on Drug-Driving Suspicion

UK News
Six Fire Engines Battle Major Saltdean House Fire as Neighbouring Homes Evacuated

HOMES EVACUATED Six Fire Engines Battle Major Saltdean House Fire as Neighbouring Homes Evacuated

UK News
Former X Factor Finalist Told to Confirm Lawyers Ahead of Murder Trial Over Soho Nightclub Death

GOOD LAWYER NEEDED Former X Factor Finalist Told to Confirm Lawyers Ahead of Murder Trial Over Soho Nightclub Death

UK News
Two Men Sentenced After Police Smash Ketamine and Cannabis Drug Gang in Ellesmere Port

UNDERCOVER STING Two Men Sentenced After Police Smash Ketamine and Cannabis Drug Gang in Ellesmere Port

UK News
13 Fire Engines Battle Huge Mansfield Blaze as 10,000 Square Metres of Land Burns

MASSIVE FIRE 13 Fire Engines Battle Huge Mansfield Blaze as 10,000 Square Metres of Land Burns

UK News
HGV Tipper Plunges 20ft From M3 Bridge in Serious Crash as Major Junction Closed

TIPPER TRUCK HGV Tipper Plunges 20ft From M3 Bridge in Serious Crash as Major Junction Closed

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Three Stables Destroyed in Major Fire at Riding Centre Near Chepstow

PERSON REPORTED Three Stables Destroyed in Major Fire at Riding Centre Near Chepstow

Breaking News, UK News
Three Stables Destroyed in Major Fire at Riding Centre Near Chepstow

Three Stables Destroyed in Major Fire at Riding Centre Near Chepstow

Breaking News, UK News
Huge Industrial Fire Erupts Beside Railway in Slough as Trains Cancelled

TRAINS CANCELLED Huge Industrial Fire Erupts Beside Railway in Slough as Trains Cancelled

UK News
Huge Industrial Fire Erupts Beside Railway in Slough as Trains Cancelled

Huge Industrial Fire Erupts Beside Railway in Slough as Trains Cancelled

UK News
Clapham Shooting Victim Named as 25-Year-Old London Bus Driver

WRONG PLACE WRONG TIME Clapham Shooting Victim Named as 25-Year-Old London Bus Driver

UK News
Clapham Shooting Victim Named as 25-Year-Old London Bus Driver

Clapham Shooting Victim Named as 25-Year-Old London Bus Driver

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
The Importance of Early Legal Advice in Sensitive Cases

The Importance of Early Legal Advice in Sensitive Cases

UK News
The Importance of Early Legal Advice in Sensitive Cases

The Importance of Early Legal Advice in Sensitive Cases

UK News
Police Appeal After Two Dogs Stolen During Break-In at Sevenoaks Barn

BRING THEM HOME Police Appeal After Two Dogs Stolen During Break-In at Sevenoaks Barn

UK News
Police Appeal After Two Dogs Stolen During Break-In at Sevenoaks Barn

Police Appeal After Two Dogs Stolen During Break-In at Sevenoaks Barn

UK News
Firefighters Battle Large New Forest Field Fire in Scorching Temperatures

INTENSE HEAT Firefighters Battle Large New Forest Field Fire in Scorching Temperatures

UK News
Firefighters Battle Large New Forest Field Fire in Scorching Temperatures

Firefighters Battle Large New Forest Field Fire in Scorching Temperatures

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man dies at Croyde Beach despite desperate efforts of emergency crews

DESPERATE EFFORTS Man dies at Croyde Beach despite desperate efforts of emergency crews

UK News
Man dies at Croyde Beach despite desperate efforts of emergency crews

Man dies at Croyde Beach despite desperate efforts of emergency crews

UK News
Reckless BMW driver jailed after hitting 191mph

FOOLISH Reckless BMW driver jailed after hitting 191mph

UK News
Reckless BMW driver jailed after hitting 191mph

Reckless BMW driver jailed after hitting 191mph

UK News
Trowbridge Man Found to Have Defrauded Victims of Almost £400,000 in ‘Risk-Free’ Investment Scheme

LIFE CHANGING MONEY Trowbridge Man Found to Have Defrauded Victims of Almost £400,000 in ‘Risk-Free’ Investment Scheme

UK News
Trowbridge Man Found to Have Defrauded Victims of Almost £400,000 in ‘Risk-Free’ Investment Scheme

Trowbridge Man Found to Have Defrauded Victims of Almost £400,000 in ‘Risk-Free’ Investment Scheme

UK News
Watch Live