Two Men Jailed After Victim Held at Gunpoint and Robbed of £13,000 Bracelet in Yelverton

Two Cornwall men have been jailed after a businessman was lured to a fake tyre job before a replica gun was held to his head and he was robbed of a bracelet worth around £13,000. Jack Felton, 24, and John Chapman, 43, both formerly of North Petherwin, Launceston, have been sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court for their roles in the gunpoint robbery in Yelverton on January 29. The court heard Felton contacted the victim’s business pretending he needed a tyre changed on his BMW. The victim drove his van to the agreed location on Buckland Terrace, where Felton climbed into the passenger seat. Felton then produced a replica firearm and held it against the victim’s temple.

Replica gun held to victim’s head

Felton demanded the man’s bracelet, valued at around £13,000, along with his mobile phone. Fearing for his safety, the victim handed over the items. Felton then ordered him out of the vehicle. As the victim got out, Chapman “appeared from nowhere” with his hoodie pulled tightly around his face in an attempt to conceal his identity. The pair repeatedly ordered the victim into the back of his own van before slamming the door and locking him inside. However, a side door had failed to lock properly, allowing the victim to open it and see the two men driving away in the BMW. At 2.10pm, he called police and reported that he had been held at gunpoint and robbed.

Armed police and helicopter hunt suspects

The report triggered a major police response, with armed officers deployed and a police helicopter joining the search for the suspects. Officers traced Felton and Chapman to a property in North Petherwin, Launceston, where both men were arrested later that same afternoon. The pair gave no-comment interviews after being taken into custody but were subsequently charged. Felton pleaded guilty to robbery and possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He was sentenced in April to four years and nine months in prison. Chapman pleaded guilty to robbery and appeared at Plymouth Crown Court on Monday, August 11, where he was sentenced to three years and two months in prison.

Police praise victim’s courage

Investigating officer Detective Constable Ali Cornforth said: “This result has been a testament to the collaborative effort of officers across the force to deal with a serious incident with relentless professionalism and efficiency. “This result would not have been possible without the courage of the victim to assist in the investigation after such a traumatic experience, and we thank them for their support and bravery.”