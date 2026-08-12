Bradford Drug Dealer Jailed After Cocaine Found Hidden in Baby Car Seat

A Bradford drug dealer who previously received a suspended sentence after almost £20,000 worth of cocaine was discovered — including drugs hidden inside a baby car seat — has been jailed after being caught with Class A drugs again. Stephen Jackson, 27, of Kenton Way, Holme Wood, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison at Bradford Crown Court on Tuesday, August 11. Jackson admitted possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, namely cocaine. His latest conviction came after police raided his address on May 21 and found him in possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Cocaine previously found in baby car seat

Jackson had already been convicted of drug dealing following an earlier police operation. Officers executed a warrant at his Holme Wood home in July 2025 and seized almost £20,000 worth of cocaine. Some of the drugs were discovered concealed inside a baby’s car seat. Jackson admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and appeared for sentencing in December, when he was given a suspended prison sentence. However, police said he continued dealing drugs despite being given the opportunity to avoid immediate imprisonment. Following another raid in May, Jackson was again found with Class A drugs and subsequently brought before the courts.

‘A blight on the community’

Sergeant Charlie Smallwood, of Bradford South Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Jackson is a blight on the community of Holme Wood selling Class A drugs. “He continued to sell drugs despite being given a suspended sentence. “We welcome that he will now spend years in jail. Drugs cause misery in communities and we are committed to getting them off the streets to make the streets safer. “This action is part of ongoing work by Bradford South NPT with partners as part of Operation Sweetgill to tackle criminality in the area.” West Yorkshire Police said its work targeting drug dealing and other criminal activity in the Holme Wood area remains ongoing.