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POLICE BUST Bradford Drug Dealer Jailed After Record £1.6m Cash Seizure

Bradford Drug Dealer Jailed After Record £1.6m Cash Seizure

Specialist detectives from West Yorkshire Police’s Programme Precision arrested Bradford drug trafficker Zulfiqar Shah after discovering a record £1.6 million cash stash hidden in secret compartments at his Rhylstone Mount home. The bust, which took place in August and October last year, also uncovered heroin, ketamine, and drug adulterants, marking the largest single criminal cash seizure in West Yorkshire’s history.

Massive Cash Haul

Officers initially found £230,000, alongside 2.5kg of heroin and 244g of ketamine during a search on 7 August 2023. Subsequent intelligence led to a second warrant on 14 October that revealed about £1.4 million concealed inside two bedroom wardrobes.

Drugs And Dirty Money

The full probe uncovered a total of £1,625,693.82 in criminal cash. Shah, 58, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin and ketamine, and conspiracy to possess criminal property. His partner Joanne Leriche, 51, was also charged and jailed for allowing her premises to be used for drug supply.    

Serious Sentences

At Bradford Crown Court, Shah was sentenced to 16 years and six months in prison. Leriche received a 13-month sentence earlier this year. Both remain in custody as justice takes its course.

Police On Impact

“Shah was someone heavily involved in the supply of Class A drugs and the huge amount of money he was found with clearly illustrates the scale of his involvement,” said Detective Inspector Chris Rukin. “This seizure highlights the harm illegal drugs cause in our communities, fueling crime and violence. Our investigation demonstrates the commitment to bring those profiting from drugs to justice.”

Next Steps Court

The cash will face a confiscation hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, with recovered assets reinvested into combating crime across West Yorkshire, including funding for safer communities.

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