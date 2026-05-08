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Guildford Man Jailed for Cocaine Supply and Driving Offences

Guildford Man Jailed for Cocaine Supply and Driving Offences

Joao Brandao Dos Santos, 26, from Redhill, was jailed following a drugs and driving crackdown in Guildford on 2 December 2025. Surrey Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Team stopped his vehicle during their winter drink and drug driving campaign, Op Limit, discovering significant drugs and cash linked to supply.

Proactive Police Stop

Officers halted Dos Santos after spotting irregularities in the vehicle’s registration and insurance. During the stop, he was found with two mobile phones and a large amount of cash, arousing suspicion of drug activity.

Drugs Dog Alert

A drugs detection dog was deployed and indicated the presence of narcotics, leading to a search that uncovered cocaine concealed in a white sock on the driver’s person.

Further Evidence At Home

Police later searched Dos Santos’s home, recovering digital scales, more cocaine weighing 16.14 grams, and over £1,500 in cash.

Court Sentence

On 22 April at Guildford Crown Court, Brandao Dos Santos pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, driving without a valid licence, and driving uninsured. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison, fined £228, received six penalty points, and had £1,512.50 in cash seized by police forfeited.

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