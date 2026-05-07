Man Arrested Over Sale of Morgan McSweeney’s Stolen Phone in London

A 28-year-old man was arrested by Scotland Yard on suspicion of selling a phone stolen from former Downing Street chief of staff Morgan McSweeney. The arrest took place last Wednesday at a Peckham address in southeast London, with the suspect later bailed. The phone was reported stolen in October 2025, raising concerns it may have contained vital messages about Lord Peter Mandelson’s controversial appointment as US ambassador.

Police Tackle Handling Of Stolen

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the man is not suspected of stealing the phone but of receiving and selling it. Despite the arrest, the stolen device itself has not been recovered.

High-profile Theft Sparks Security Fears

Mr McSweeney’s stolen phone is believed to have held sensitive information relating to Lord Mandelson’s links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein—an issue that has prompted MPs to demand the Government publish thousands of related files. The theft has intensified scrutiny around the appointment and Downing Street’s handling of security.

Investigation Hampered By Initial Errors

Police mistakes complicated the initial inquiry: Mr McSweeney’s 999 call gave an incorrect location, and the Met wrongly logged the theft in east London instead of the Westminster area. As a result, officers initially reviewed the wrong CCTV footage, which stalled early leads.

CCTV Review Underway

Following the arrest, investigators have revisited CCTV from Belgrave Road in Pimlico near the time of the theft in a renewed effort to trace the stolen phone and those involved.

McSweeney’s Resignation And Aftermath

Earlier this year, Morgan McSweeney resigned amid criticism that he had pushed Lord Mandelson’s appointment. The phone theft remains a sensitive matter amid ongoing political fallout.