Man jailed for carrying concealed knife into Worksop police station

Shaun Kennelly, 28, was sentenced to 146 days in jail after he was found carrying a concealed Stanley knife inside his trousers when he walked into Worksop Police Station last week. Kennelly attended the station on an unrelated matter, but officers conducting a search discovered the locking blade hidden in his underwear.

Knife Discovery Surprises Officers

The blade was reportedly trying to slip down Kennelly’s trouser leg at the time of the search. Kennelly, who was living in a tent, claimed he carried the knife for protection.

Police Warn Of Serious Consequences

PC Kerry Eames said, “Carrying a knife anywhere is never a good idea. As Kennelly has just discovered, carrying one into a police station is a particularly bad idea and one that comes with very serious legal consequences.”

Jail Term Imposed

Kennelly pleaded guilty to the charge of carrying a bladed article in a public place. The court sentenced him to 146 days’ imprisonment, reflecting the gravity of his offence.

Unusual Police Searches

The case highlights the unexpected items sometimes found during police searches. Carrying a knife into a custody suite is especially risky and easily leads to arrest and prosecution.