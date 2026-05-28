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KNIFE AFFRAY Police Seek Suspects After Bognor Burger King Knife Affray

Police Seek Suspects After Bognor Burger King Knife Affray

  Sussex Police have released CCTV images to identify suspects following a knife-related affray at Burger King in Arun Retail Park, Bognor, on 14 May at around 6.30pm. Officers intervened after reports of a violent altercation between two groups, leading to the arrest of a boy charged with possession of a knife in public and possession of an offensive weapon in private.

Burglar King Violence

The disturbance erupted inside the popular fast-food restaurant, causing alarm among customers and staff. Police swiftly responded to the scene, controlling the situation and beginning their investigation.

Youth Arrested And Charged

The boy involved was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with possessing a knife in a public place and carrying an offensive weapon privately. He remains unnamed for legal reasons and is scheduled to appear at Worthing Youth Court on 4 June.

CCTV Released To Public

Sussex Police have published images of two additional young men they wish to identify and question regarding the incident. Authorities urge anyone recognising the individuals or with information to contact them online, referencing the incident serial 1209 of 14/05.

CCTV Released Attack

Officers continue inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the altercation, stressing the need for public help in identifying all involved parties to ensure appropriate legal action.

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