Domestic Abuse Victim Speaks Out After Partner Given Community Order in Ashford

Ashford police uncovered months of hidden domestic abuse after CCTV footage revealed Spencer Dean repeatedly attacking his partner, Marie, inside their Kent home. The footage exposed multiple assaults, yet Dean was handed a 12-month community order rather than jail, sparking outrage from the victim.

Shocking CCTV Evidence

The recordings showed Dean punching, kicking and spitting at Marie on several occasions—including grabbing her by the neck and striking her in the kitchen. One incident captured him punching her so hard she fell onto a sofa, while others showed him backing her against walls and throwing her onto a bed as she begged him to stop.

Escalating Abuse Uncovered

Marie revealed the violence escalated gradually from controlling behaviour like forcing her to delete social media and restricting contact with friends and family. She avoided confronting Dean when her children were present, fearing further violence.

Police And Court Response

Police were alerted after Marie sent a secret text to a neighbour in March. Officers found her injured and later reviewed months of CCTV footage documenting the assaults. Spencer Dean, 34, admitted three assaults, two counts of criminal damage, and cultivating cannabis. Despite this, magistrates imposed a community order including unpaid work, rehabilitation sessions, and drug treatment, citing that the courts were not shown the full footage.

Victim Speaks Out

Marie expressed shock that Dean avoided jail but hopes her story encourages other victims. “You can get out,” she said. “Gather as much evidence as you can – but do it safely.” A two-year restraining order prohibits Dean from contacting her or approaching her home.