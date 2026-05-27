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FIRE BALL Firefighters Tackle Vehicle Blaze Outside Hovis Factory in Erith

Firefighters Tackle Vehicle Blaze Outside Hovis Factory in Erith

Firefighters are currently battling a major vehicle fire outside the Hovis bread factory on Belmont Road in Erith, London. The emergency response began this afternoon, with crews swiftly tackling flames engulfing a motorhome and a car near the factory site. Authorities have revmoved two gas cylinders from the scene as a precaution.

Vehicle Fire Rages

A motorhome and a car suffered severe fire damage, with thick black smoke visible across the local area, causing concern among residents and workers nearby.

Gas Cylinders Removed Safely

Fire crews successfully removed and cooled two gas cylinders at the scene to prevent further hazards.

Emergency Services On Site

The London Fire Brigade, London Ambulance Service, and Metropolitan Police were all called to the incident. At this stage, there is no information about any injuries linked to the fire.  

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