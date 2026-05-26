Peter Phillips Dies After Eston Incident With Five Arrested

Peter Phillips, 47, tragically died following an incident on Ayton Crescent, Eston, on Saturday 23 May. Emergency services attended the scene where he was found, and despite their efforts, Mr Phillips later died. Cleveland Police have arrested five people during ongoing investigations, including a 39-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Family Pays Tribute

Mr Phillips was remembered by his family as the “heart and soul” of their loved ones. In a statement, the family said: “We are devastated at his loss and feel we have been robbed of him. Peter had a big family who all loved him. We would appreciate privacy to grieve and come to terms with what has happened.” Floral tributes with messages such as “You will always be with me” and “I will love you forever” have been laid at the scene on Ayton Crescent.

Police Arrest Five

Cleveland Police confirmed that five individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident. The arrests include:

A 39-year-old man on suspicion of murder

A 65-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender and obstructing a constable

Two women, aged 67 and 28, on suspicion of assisting an offender

A 38-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender and conspiracy to commit murder

Police cordons were established around Ayton Crescent, Mansfield Road, and an alleyway between them, but have since been lifted.

Investigation Continues

The investigation remains ongoing as Cleveland Police continue their enquiries into the circumstances surrounding Mr Phillips’ death. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.