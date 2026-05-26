Female Prison Officer Allowed Inmate Secret Phone Messaging at HMP Deerbolt

A female prison officer at HMP Deerbolt, County Durham, has avoided jail after admitting misconduct in public office for allowing an inmate to keep a secret mobile phone. Michaela Crawford, 34, let prisoner Carl Catleugh use the device to exchange Snapchat messages with her, arranging a date once he finished his sentence.

Secret Snapchat Romance

Crawford and Catleugh began a relationship inside the prison, with Catleugh sending messages from his cell boasting about buying gifts—a pair of heels and perfume—for their planned first date. The pair exchanged selfies and flirted through Snapchat under the alias “Kayla Crawfie.”

Phone Discovered In Cell

Catleugh’s illicit phone was found during a cell search in August 2024. Prosecutors revealed messages between the two discussing the risk of jail if caught. Catleugh previously received an eight-month suspended sentence for illegally possessing the phone.

Breach Of Trust

Recorder Mark McKone KC condemned Crawford, highlighting the trust placed in prison officers and the dangers of illicit phones within jails, including criminal organisation and violence. He noted Crawford prioritised her romantic interest over her professional duties.

Sentence And Aftermath

Crawford, a mother to a 10-year-old, received a 12-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months. She resigned from the prison service after the phone was discovered and now runs a beauty business. The judge took into account her role as sole carer for her son.

Similar Case At Deerbolt

This is the second case this year at Durham Crown Court involving female officers at Deerbolt developing relationships with inmates. Ellis Eyles was jailed for eight months earlier, after texting and FaceTiming with a convicted murderer, highlighting ongoing issues of misconduct within the prison.