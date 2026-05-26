Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

PREDATORY OFFENDER Wiltshire Man Troy Gibbs Sentenced to 16 Years for Child Sex Abuse

Wiltshire Man Troy Gibbs Sentenced to 16 Years for Child Sex Abuse

A man from west Wiltshire, Troy Gibbs, 44, was sentenced to 16 and a half years in prison at Winchester Crown Court on 22 May 2026 for multiple child sex offences committed between 2011 and 2013. The case involved two victims under the age of 13, with Gibbs found guilty of causing and inciting sexual activity, sexual assault by penetration, and sexual assault of a child under 13. The police and court proceedings highlight ongoing efforts to address historic sexual abuse crimes.

Victims Powerful Statement

One victim stated in court, “If I was asked to explain my childhood, I would simply say that I didn’t have a childhood. I have very few friends because I’ve become so introverted and fearful of letting someone else hurt me or having to explain to someone what happened to me growing up. These issues I have are mine, but they have all come about by one person, Troy. Someone who hasn’t once shared an ounce of remorse for what he has done, or the pain and suffering he has caused.”

Serious Offences Confirmed

Troy Gibbs was convicted following a trial in December 2025 for offences including causing/inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, sexual assault by penetration, and sexual assault of a girl under 13. The crimes took place at a Wiltshire property and involved two victims.

Legal Orders And Penalties

  • Sentenced to 16 years and 6 months imprisonment
  • Ordered to pay a £120 surcharge
  • Required to register with the police indefinitely under the Sexual Offences Act 2003
  • Subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order until further notice

Police Response And Support

Detective Sergeant Becki Nash commended the courage of the victims and emphasised the serious nature of the case: “Gibbs’ actions demonstrate a blatant disregard for the trust placed in him by the victims and their families. He exploited these children and gave no thought to the trauma his actions have caused.” She also thanked the victims for reopening the case after initial reports in 2015. Wiltshire Police urges anyone affected by sexual abuse to report incidents, regardless of when they occurred, and offers multiple reporting channels including online, phone, and anonymous tip-offs via Crimestoppers. Support services such as the Swindon & Wiltshire Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) are available to provide safe and confidential help.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Bikini-Clad Shoplifters Nabbed Stealing Booze in Castleford Heatwave

Bikini-Clad Shoplifters Nabbed Stealing Booze in Castleford Heatwave

UK News
Three Teens Drown in Separate UK Open Water Incidents Over Bank Holiday

WATER TRAGEDY Three Teens Drown in Separate UK Open Water Incidents Over Bank Holiday

UK News
Train Hits School Bus in Belgium Leaving Several Dead at Buggenhout

TRAIN TRAGEDY Train Hits School Bus in Belgium Leaving Several Dead at Buggenhout

UK News
Kent Police Launch Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Teen Summer-Jane Fuller

FIND SUMMER-JANE Kent Police Launch Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Teen Summer-Jane Fuller

UK News
Woman Sexually Assaulted on Wolverhampton Canal Path Police Search

POLICE MANHUNT Woman Sexually Assaulted on Wolverhampton Canal Path Police Search

UK News
South West of England Set for Heavy Rain Thunderstorms and Lightning Today

STORM WARNING South West of England Set for Heavy Rain Thunderstorms and Lightning Today

UK News
Dad’s Birthday Plea as Search Continues for Missing Barnstaple Teen Taylor Charlton

BIRTHDAY PLEA Dad’s Birthday Plea as Search Continues for Missing Barnstaple Teen Taylor Charlton

UK News
Burst Water Main Closes St Edwards Way Roundabout in Romford

WATER DISRUPTION Burst Water Main Closes St Edwards Way Roundabout in Romford

UK News
Teenager Dies After Water Incident at Leadbeater Dam Halifax

PICTURED AND NAMED Teenager Dies After Water Incident at Leadbeater Dam Halifax

UK News
Israel Denies Abuse Claims as Gaza Flotilla Activists Allege Assaults

FLOTILLA FURY Israel Denies Abuse Claims as Gaza Flotilla Activists Allege Assaults

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Detectives Seek Man Over Brighton to Three Bridges Train Assault

TRAIN SEX ATTACK Detectives Seek Man Over Brighton to Three Bridges Train Assault

UK News
Detectives Seek Man Over Brighton to Three Bridges Train Assault

Detectives Seek Man Over Brighton to Three Bridges Train Assault

UK News
West Yorkshire Police Seek Suspects Over £20k Morrisons Theft Spree

SERIAL LIFTERS West Yorkshire Police Seek Suspects Over £20k Morrisons Theft Spree

UK News
West Yorkshire Police Seek Suspects Over £20k Morrisons Theft Spree

West Yorkshire Police Seek Suspects Over £20k Morrisons Theft Spree

UK News
Teenager Stabbed to Death in Hackney: Police Appeal for Witnesses

TEEN MURDER AMBUSH Teenager Stabbed to Death in Hackney: Police Appeal for Witnesses

Breaking News, UK News
Teenager Stabbed to Death in Hackney: Police Appeal for Witnesses

Teenager Stabbed to Death in Hackney: Police Appeal for Witnesses

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Walsall Man Jailed for Rape and Coercive Control in Abuse Case

CLAIRES LAW Walsall Man Jailed for Rape and Coercive Control in Abuse Case

UK News
Walsall Man Jailed for Rape and Coercive Control in Abuse Case

Walsall Man Jailed for Rape and Coercive Control in Abuse Case

UK News
Firefighters Tackle Large Blaze at Daler-Rowney in Bracknell

FIRE UPDATE Firefighters Tackle Large Blaze at Daler-Rowney in Bracknell

UK News
Firefighters Tackle Large Blaze at Daler-Rowney in Bracknell

Firefighters Tackle Large Blaze at Daler-Rowney in Bracknell

UK News
Woman Found Guilty of 1978 Manslaughter of Stepdaughter in Thornton Heath

COLD CASE Woman Found Guilty of 1978 Manslaughter of Stepdaughter in Thornton Heath

UK News
Woman Found Guilty of 1978 Manslaughter of Stepdaughter in Thornton Heath

Woman Found Guilty of 1978 Manslaughter of Stepdaughter in Thornton Heath

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Human Skeletal Remains Found Near Mansfield Prompt Police Probe

POLICE PROBE Human Skeletal Remains Found Near Mansfield Prompt Police Probe

UK News
Human Skeletal Remains Found Near Mansfield Prompt Police Probe

Human Skeletal Remains Found Near Mansfield Prompt Police Probe

UK News
Hampshire Boys Avoid Jail for Separate Rapes of Two Girls

JUSTICE OUTRAGE Hampshire Boys Avoid Jail for Separate Rapes of Two Girls

UK News
Hampshire Boys Avoid Jail for Separate Rapes of Two Girls

Hampshire Boys Avoid Jail for Separate Rapes of Two Girls

UK News
Kent Police Seek Witnesses After Fire Engine Vs E-Scooter Collision in Dartford

AIRLIFTED Kent Police Seek Witnesses After Fire Engine Vs E-Scooter Collision in Dartford

UK News
Kent Police Seek Witnesses After Fire Engine Vs E-Scooter Collision in Dartford

Kent Police Seek Witnesses After Fire Engine Vs E-Scooter Collision in Dartford

UK News
Watch Live