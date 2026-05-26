Wiltshire Man Troy Gibbs Sentenced to 16 Years for Child Sex Abuse

A man from west Wiltshire, Troy Gibbs, 44, was sentenced to 16 and a half years in prison at Winchester Crown Court on 22 May 2026 for multiple child sex offences committed between 2011 and 2013. The case involved two victims under the age of 13, with Gibbs found guilty of causing and inciting sexual activity, sexual assault by penetration, and sexual assault of a child under 13. The police and court proceedings highlight ongoing efforts to address historic sexual abuse crimes.

Victims Powerful Statement

One victim stated in court, “If I was asked to explain my childhood, I would simply say that I didn’t have a childhood. I have very few friends because I’ve become so introverted and fearful of letting someone else hurt me or having to explain to someone what happened to me growing up. These issues I have are mine, but they have all come about by one person, Troy. Someone who hasn’t once shared an ounce of remorse for what he has done, or the pain and suffering he has caused.”

Serious Offences Confirmed

Troy Gibbs was convicted following a trial in December 2025 for offences including causing/inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, sexual assault by penetration, and sexual assault of a girl under 13. The crimes took place at a Wiltshire property and involved two victims.

Legal Orders And Penalties

Sentenced to 16 years and 6 months imprisonment

Ordered to pay a £120 surcharge

Required to register with the police indefinitely under the Sexual Offences Act 2003

Subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order until further notice

Police Response And Support

Detective Sergeant Becki Nash commended the courage of the victims and emphasised the serious nature of the case: “Gibbs’ actions demonstrate a blatant disregard for the trust placed in him by the victims and their families. He exploited these children and gave no thought to the trauma his actions have caused.” She also thanked the victims for reopening the case after initial reports in 2015. Wiltshire Police urges anyone affected by sexual abuse to report incidents, regardless of when they occurred, and offers multiple reporting channels including online, phone, and anonymous tip-offs via Crimestoppers. Support services such as the Swindon & Wiltshire Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) are available to provide safe and confidential help.