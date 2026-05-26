Court of Appeal to Review Sentences of Teen Boys in Hampshire Rape Case

Three teenage boys who were spared jail after raping two schoolgirls in separate attacks in Fordingbridge, Hampshire, will have their sentences reviewed by the Court of Appeal following a referral by the Attorney General. The victims were aged 14 and 15 at the time of the offences, which included one girl being gang-raped at knifepoint, with assaults filmed and shared on social media. Despite the severity of the crimes, all three boys initially received youth rehabilitation orders.

Outrage Over Sentencing

Judge Nicholas Rowland’s decision to hand down non-custodial sentences sparked public outrage and multiple referrals to the Attorney General under the unduly lenient scheme. The brutal nature of the attacks, involving 14-year-olds and a 13-year-old convicted for his role, intensified criticism over the court’s leniency.

Attorney General Steps In

This morning, Prime Minister announced that Attorney General Lord Hermer has reviewed the sentences and referred the case to the Court of Appeal. This referral could result in the boys receiving custodial sentences if the court decides the previous orders were too lenient.

Political Response

Sir Keir Starmer condemned the case as “appalling” and supported the Attorney General’s decision to trigger an appeal. He stated, “There are questions about the sentence. The Attorney General has the power to refer a case to a court of appeal if the sentence is too lenient. The Attorney General has now exercised that power. So I can announce that the case now will go to a Court of Appeal… and that is clearly the right outcome.”

Next Steps Attack

The Court of Appeal will now consider whether the original sentencing was proportionate and decide if the teenagers’ punishments should be increased, potentially leading to prison time. This case remains under close public and media scrutiny. Note: This is a developing story, and updates will follow.