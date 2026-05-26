Missing Boy Nicky Last Seen in Littlehampton, Urgent Police Search Underway

Police are urgently searching for 12-year-old Nicky, last seen in Littlehampton around 3pm on Monday, 25 May. Believed to be travelling by train towards Norfolk, the missing boy’s whereabouts remain unknown, prompting a widespread appeal for information.

Details Of Disappearance

Nicky stands approximately 5’6” tall with light brown hair. At the time he went missing, he was wearing navy blue Nike shorts, a black Nike T-shirt, and black Nike Air trainers.

Police Urge Public Help

Officers ask anyone who spots Nicky or has any information to contact emergency services immediately by calling 999. The reference number for this case is serial 1054.

Possible Norfolk Journey

It is believed Nicky may have boarded a train heading towards Norfolk, making the area a key focus of the ongoing search.

Community Concern Grows

Local residents and authorities are working together to locate Nicky and ensure his safe return, highlighting the importance of a swift public response.