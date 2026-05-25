Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

PRIOSN ATTACK Donald Gaote-Oueyeya Jailed Over HMP Frankland Prison Attack

Donald Gaote-Oueyeya Jailed Over HMP Frankland Prison Attack

Donald Gaote-Oueyeya, 26, already serving a life sentence for a fatal gang attack in Wandsworth, london/">London, has been sentenced to an additional four years after violently attacking fellow inmate John Henry Sayers at HMP Frankland in April 2025. The attack took place during association time, when prisoners were out of their cells, on the evening of April 30.

Unprovoked Prison Assault

At around 6pm, Gaote-Oueyeya launched a sudden attack on Sayers using a makeshift weapon crafted from prison cutlery. The assault caused serious injuries, including a deep 7cm neck laceration, a 5cm wound on his forehead, and a 2cm cut to his ring finger.

Prison Officer Injured

During efforts to stop the attack, a prison officer suffered several cuts to his right arm and a laceration near his eye. Gaote-Oueyeya expressed regret for the officer’s injuries, which the court accepted were unintentional.

Sentencing Details

Appearing via video link from HMP Long Lartin, Gaote-Oueyeya was last week sentenced at Teesside Crown Court to four years for wounding with intent, plus nine months concurrently for assault occasioning actual bodily harm. These terms will run alongside his life sentence.

Background Of Killer

Gaote-Oueyeya was originally imprisoned for murdering a 17-year-old in a gang attack in Wandsworth at the age of 17. The recent violent act in prison underlines ongoing safety challenges within the UK’s high-security jails.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Angry Dad’s Car Park Showdown Over Kids Goes Viral Online

VIRAL CLASH Angry Dad’s Car Park Showdown Over Kids Goes Viral Online

UK News
19-Year-Old Woman Hospitalised After Abbey Wood Stabbing

KNIFE ATTACK 19-Year-Old Woman Hospitalised After Abbey Wood Stabbing

UK News
Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Romsey Stabbing

KNIFE ATTACK Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Romsey Stabbing

UK News
Two Men Shot and Injured in Prescot Park Shooting Incident

POLICE APPEAL Two Men Shot and Injured in Prescot Park Shooting Incident

UK News
Man Dies on Busy Hastings Beach After Medical Emergency

Man Dies on Busy Hastings Beach After Medical Emergency

UK News
Man Falls Between Train and Platform at Brighton Station Emergency Response

PLATFORM INCIDENT Man Falls Between Train and Platform at Brighton Station Emergency Response

UK News
Man Arrested After Early Hours Rape and Assault in Wellington Somerset

SEX ATTACK ARREST Man Arrested After Early Hours Rape and Assault in Wellington Somerset

UK News
Man Found Guilty of Seriously Injuring Teen on Electric Bike in Corby

EBIKE CRASH Man Found Guilty of Seriously Injuring Teen on Electric Bike in Corby

UK News
London Heatwave Sparks Furious Harlesden Road Rage Clash

ROAD RAGE London Heatwave Sparks Furious Harlesden Road Rage Clash

UK News
Met Police AI Flags 100 Officers for Misconduct in Major Inquiry

POLICE PROBE Met Police AI Flags 100 Officers for Misconduct in Major Inquiry

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man Dies in Fatal Single-Car Crash Near South Molton

FATAL COLLISION Man Dies in Fatal Single-Car Crash Near South Molton

UK News
Man Dies in Fatal Single-Car Crash Near South Molton

Man Dies in Fatal Single-Car Crash Near South Molton

UK News
Fox Attack Devastates Chickens at Southampton City Farm

ANIMAL TRAGEDY Fox Attack Devastates Chickens at Southampton City Farm

UK News
Fox Attack Devastates Chickens at Southampton City Farm

Fox Attack Devastates Chickens at Southampton City Farm

UK News
Peter Murrell Pleads Guilty to Embezzling £400k from SNP Funds

POLITICAL SCANDAL Peter Murrell Pleads Guilty to Embezzling £400k from SNP Funds

UK News
Peter Murrell Pleads Guilty to Embezzling £400k from SNP Funds

Peter Murrell Pleads Guilty to Embezzling £400k from SNP Funds

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Woman Arrested in Drogheda Over Kyran Durnin Murder Inquiry

MURDER ARREST Woman Arrested in Drogheda Over Kyran Durnin Murder Inquiry

UK News
Woman Arrested in Drogheda Over Kyran Durnin Murder Inquiry

Woman Arrested in Drogheda Over Kyran Durnin Murder Inquiry

UK News
33-Year-Old Man Dies in Fatal Chester Road Crash Birmingham

FATAL CRASH PROBE 33-Year-Old Man Dies in Fatal Chester Road Crash Birmingham

UK News
33-Year-Old Man Dies in Fatal Chester Road Crash Birmingham

33-Year-Old Man Dies in Fatal Chester Road Crash Birmingham

UK News
Three Arrested After Shooting Outside Sheffield Bar

WOMAN SHOT Three Arrested After Shooting Outside Sheffield Bar

UK News
Three Arrested After Shooting Outside Sheffield Bar

Three Arrested After Shooting Outside Sheffield Bar

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Woman Shot Dead Outside Sheffield Bar as Police Launch Murder Probe

POLICE CONFIRM Woman Shot Dead Outside Sheffield Bar as Police Launch Murder Probe

UK News
Woman Shot Dead Outside Sheffield Bar as Police Launch Murder Probe

Woman Shot Dead Outside Sheffield Bar as Police Launch Murder Probe

UK News
Donald Gaote-Oueyeya Jailed Over HMP Frankland Prison Attack

PRIOSN ATTACK Donald Gaote-Oueyeya Jailed Over HMP Frankland Prison Attack

UK News
Donald Gaote-Oueyeya Jailed Over HMP Frankland Prison Attack

Donald Gaote-Oueyeya Jailed Over HMP Frankland Prison Attack

UK News
Rare First Edition Harry Potter Book Sells for Record £17,000

BOOK RECORD Rare First Edition Harry Potter Book Sells for Record £17,000

UK News
Rare First Edition Harry Potter Book Sells for Record £17,000

Rare First Edition Harry Potter Book Sells for Record £17,000

UK News
Watch Live