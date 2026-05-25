Donald Gaote-Oueyeya Jailed Over HMP Frankland Prison Attack

Donald Gaote-Oueyeya, 26, already serving a life sentence for a fatal gang attack in Wandsworth, london/">London, has been sentenced to an additional four years after violently attacking fellow inmate John Henry Sayers at HMP Frankland in April 2025. The attack took place during association time, when prisoners were out of their cells, on the evening of April 30.

Unprovoked Prison Assault

At around 6pm, Gaote-Oueyeya launched a sudden attack on Sayers using a makeshift weapon crafted from prison cutlery. The assault caused serious injuries, including a deep 7cm neck laceration, a 5cm wound on his forehead, and a 2cm cut to his ring finger.

Prison Officer Injured

During efforts to stop the attack, a prison officer suffered several cuts to his right arm and a laceration near his eye. Gaote-Oueyeya expressed regret for the officer’s injuries, which the court accepted were unintentional.

Sentencing Details

Appearing via video link from HMP Long Lartin, Gaote-Oueyeya was last week sentenced at Teesside Crown Court to four years for wounding with intent, plus nine months concurrently for assault occasioning actual bodily harm. These terms will run alongside his life sentence.

Background Of Killer

Gaote-Oueyeya was originally imprisoned for murdering a 17-year-old in a gang attack in Wandsworth at the age of 17. The recent violent act in prison underlines ongoing safety challenges within the UK’s high-security jails.