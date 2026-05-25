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EBIKE CRASH Man Found Guilty of Seriously Injuring Teen on Electric Bike in Corby

Man Found Guilty of Seriously Injuring Teen on Electric Bike in Corby

A 21-year-old man, Alexandros Constantinou, has been found guilty of grievous bodily harm after deliberately knocking a teenager off an electric bike in Corby. The incident, investigated by Northamptonshire Police, happened on September 18 near Rockingham Road, leaving the 18-year-old victim with catastrophic head injuries.

Deliberate Road Attack

During a seven-day trial at Northampton Crown Court, the jury heard that Constantinou lay in wait for the victim before pursuing him at speeds of up to 47mph in a black BYD hire car. He then struck the teenager, who was riding an electric bike, and also collided with a CCTV mast, knocking it onto his vehicle.

Flight And Arrest

Following the collision, Constantinou fled on foot and was later arrested at St Pancras International as he attempted to board a Eurostar train to Amsterdam. He was charged with attempted murder but was acquitted of that count during the trial.

Additional Threat Charges

Aside from the road incident, Constantinou faced charges of threats to kill linked to a separate event two weeks earlier, where he made threats against the victim’s mother on Facebook, including threats to shoot her and firebomb the family home.

Police Response

“Alexandros Constantinou used his car as a weapon against the victim, and it is more luck than judgement that he was not standing trial for murder,” said Detective Constable Emily Owen, who led the investigation. “After inflicting life-threatening injuries, he fled the scene and attempted to leave the country to avoid arrest. Tackling serious violence remains a priority for Northamptonshire Police and I am grateful to the jury for returning a guilty verdict and ensuring justice has been served.”

Upcoming Sentencing

Constantinou will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on July 15.

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