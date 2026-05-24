SEO HEADLINE: Reform UK Councillor Convicted of Assault After Local Election Win in St Helens TWO WORD TEASE: Council Controversy Emma Beck, a 47-year-old Reform UK councillor elected to St Helens Council’s Thatto Heath ward, was convicted of assault by beating after an incident last year where she pushed a woman in her 60s to the floor outside a bar in St Helens, Merseyside. The conviction came to light months after the local elections, sparking concerns about candidate vetting and public trust.

Assault Details Revealed

On 6 April 2023, Merseyside Police responded to reports of a woman being pushed outside Perry’s Bar on Duke Street. Beck, working as a bouncer at the time, was charged following a voluntary police interview. Although she denied the charges, South Sefton Magistrates’ Court found her guilty on 15 January 2024, imposing a £180 fine and ordering £100 compensation to the victim.

Campaign Silence On Conviction

The attack conviction was not disclosed during Beck’s campaign. She had campaigned on tackling anti-social behaviour and public safety issues in Thatto Heath. Reform UK confirmed Beck had appealed the conviction and is awaiting a legal outcome before commenting further.

Security Industry Association Probe

The Security Industry Association (SIA), responsible for licensing door supervisors, launched an investigation into Beck’s case. License holders must report convictions within two days, and failure to do so could breach licensing conditions.

Labour Party Criticism

The St Helens Labour Party expressed serious concerns over Reform UK’s candidate vetting, calling the situation “deeply concerning”. A spokesperson highlighted that councillor positions require integrity and parties must ensure candidates are fit to serve communities responsibly.

Broader Reform UK Concerns

Beck is the third newly elected Reform UK councillor in Merseyside facing scrutiny. Fellow councillors Jay Cooper resigned after controversial social media posts, and Stephen Mousdell stepped down, triggering a by-election amid revelations of adult content posts online. Nigel Farage acknowledged lapses in vetting, stating some candidates slip through due to withheld information.