Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

COUNCIL CONTROVERSY Reform UK Councillor Convicted of Assault After Local Election Win in St Helens

Reform UK Councillor Convicted of Assault After Local Election Win in St Helens

SEO HEADLINE: Reform UK Councillor Convicted of Assault After Local Election Win in St Helens TWO WORD TEASE: Council Controversy Emma Beck, a 47-year-old Reform UK councillor elected to St Helens Council’s Thatto Heath ward, was convicted of assault by beating after an incident last year where she pushed a woman in her 60s to the floor outside a bar in St Helens, Merseyside. The conviction came to light months after the local elections, sparking concerns about candidate vetting and public trust.

Assault Details Revealed

On 6 April 2023, Merseyside Police responded to reports of a woman being pushed outside Perry’s Bar on Duke Street. Beck, working as a bouncer at the time, was charged following a voluntary police interview. Although she denied the charges, South Sefton Magistrates’ Court found her guilty on 15 January 2024, imposing a £180 fine and ordering £100 compensation to the victim.

Campaign Silence On Conviction

The attack conviction was not disclosed during Beck’s campaign. She had campaigned on tackling anti-social behaviour and public safety issues in Thatto Heath. Reform UK confirmed Beck had appealed the conviction and is awaiting a legal outcome before commenting further.

Security Industry Association Probe

The Security Industry Association (SIA), responsible for licensing door supervisors, launched an investigation into Beck’s case. License holders must report convictions within two days, and failure to do so could breach licensing conditions.

Labour Party Criticism

The St Helens Labour Party expressed serious concerns over Reform UK’s candidate vetting, calling the situation “deeply concerning”. A spokesperson highlighted that councillor positions require integrity and parties must ensure candidates are fit to serve communities responsibly.

Broader Reform UK Concerns

Beck is the third newly elected Reform UK councillor in Merseyside facing scrutiny. Fellow councillors Jay Cooper resigned after controversial social media posts, and Stephen Mousdell stepped down, triggering a by-election amid revelations of adult content posts online. Nigel Farage acknowledged lapses in vetting, stating some candidates slip through due to withheld information.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CrimePolitics

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Missing Man Aidan Bentham Last Seen in Andover May 22

POLICE PROBE Missing Man Aidan Bentham Last Seen in Andover May 22

UK News
Marcus Bennett jailed 13 years for Nottingham rapes after victim reports threats

FORCED HIS WAY IN Marcus Bennett jailed 13 years for Nottingham rapes after victim reports threats

UK News
Man Refuses To Pay For Date After She Declines Sex On First Night

DATE DRAMA Man Refuses To Pay For Date After She Declines Sex On First Night

UK News
Sheppey Crossing Reopens After Heat-Damaged Joint Disrupts Bank Holiday Traffic

BRIDGE CHAOS Sheppey Crossing Reopens After Heat-Damaged Joint Disrupts Bank Holiday Traffic

UK News
Under the Banner of Defection.. The Sudanese Army Embraces Defectors from the Rapid Support Forces Accused of War Crimes

Under the Banner of Defection.. The Sudanese Army Embraces Defectors from the Rapid Support Forces Accused of War Crimes

UK News
A303 Closed Both Ways in Wiltshire After Serious Collision

ROAD CLOSED A303 Closed Both Ways in Wiltshire After Serious Collision

UK News
Police Appeal After Pedestrian Injured by Bus in Bradford

BUS CRASH PROBE Police Appeal After Pedestrian Injured by Bus in Bradford

UK News
Korean Actor Kim Soo-hyun’s Career Wrecked by Fake AI Paedophile Claims

AI SCANDLE Korean Actor Kim Soo-hyun’s Career Wrecked by Fake AI Paedophile Claims

UK News
Liam McElvaney Jailed for Middlesbrough Revenge Shooting Attack

GUN CRIME Liam McElvaney Jailed for Middlesbrough Revenge Shooting Attack

UK News
Serious Accident Closes Brasted Road Near Sundridge

LIFE CHANGING COLLISON Serious Accident Closes Brasted Road Near Sundridge

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RNLI Lifeguards Return to Brighton & Hove Beaches for Summer Safety

BEACH PATROL RNLI Lifeguards Return to Brighton & Hove Beaches for Summer Safety

UK News
RNLI Lifeguards Return to Brighton & Hove Beaches for Summer Safety

RNLI Lifeguards Return to Brighton & Hove Beaches for Summer Safety

UK News
Major Fire Breaks Out at Mixed-Use Building in Lower Clapton

BLAZE ALERT Major Fire Breaks Out at Mixed-Use Building in Lower Clapton

UK News
Major Fire Breaks Out at Mixed-Use Building in Lower Clapton

Major Fire Breaks Out at Mixed-Use Building in Lower Clapton

UK News
Serious Stabbing Incident in Earley Under Police Investigation

MAJOR RESPONCE Serious Stabbing Incident in Earley Under Police Investigation

UK News
Serious Stabbing Incident in Earley Under Police Investigation

Serious Stabbing Incident in Earley Under Police Investigation

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Pedestrian Detained After Early Morning M25 Incident Between Junction 2 and 1A

CONCERN FOR WELFARE Pedestrian Detained After Early Morning M25 Incident Between Junction 2 and 1A

UK News
Pedestrian Detained After Early Morning M25 Incident Between Junction 2 and 1A

Pedestrian Detained After Early Morning M25 Incident Between Junction 2 and 1A

UK News
Noah Munson Jailed for Assault and Controlling Behaviour in Ripon

SMUG BAG Noah Munson Jailed for Assault and Controlling Behaviour in Ripon

UK News
Noah Munson Jailed for Assault and Controlling Behaviour in Ripon

Noah Munson Jailed for Assault and Controlling Behaviour in Ripon

UK News
Reform’s Makerfield Candidate Faces Row Over Sexist and Covid Conspiracy Posts

DEBATE SPARKED Reform’s Makerfield Candidate Faces Row Over Sexist and Covid Conspiracy Posts

UK News
Reform’s Makerfield Candidate Faces Row Over Sexist and Covid Conspiracy Posts

Reform’s Makerfield Candidate Faces Row Over Sexist and Covid Conspiracy Posts

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Teen Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Lower Earley Reading

MURDER INVESIGATION Teen Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Lower Earley Reading

UK News
Teen Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Lower Earley Reading

Teen Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Lower Earley Reading

UK News
Ealing Sex Offender Jailed for Grooming Children Online

CHILD ABUSE Ealing Sex Offender Jailed for Grooming Children Online

UK News
Ealing Sex Offender Jailed for Grooming Children Online

Ealing Sex Offender Jailed for Grooming Children Online

UK News
Teen Seriously Injured in Dudley Machete Attack Amid Police Appeal

POLICE APPEAL Teen Seriously Injured in Dudley Machete Attack Amid Police Appeal

UK News
Teen Seriously Injured in Dudley Machete Attack Amid Police Appeal

Teen Seriously Injured in Dudley Machete Attack Amid Police Appeal

UK News
Watch Live