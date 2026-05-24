RNLI Lifeguards Return to Brighton & Hove Beaches for Summer Safety

RNLI lifeguards are back on duty at Brighton & Hove beaches from 23 May to 6 September, marking the start of the vital summer safety season. The Royal National Lifeboat Institution teams will patrol key popular spots, including Dukes Mound, Palace Pier, West Street, West Pier, Bandstand, Hove Lawns, and King Alfred every day from 10am to 6pm. Brighton & Hove City Council’s Leader, Councillor Bella Sankey, highlighted lifeguards’ essential role alongside Seafront Rangers in protecting beachgoers during the busy months amid the area’s challenging, steep shingle coastline and strong tides.

Lifeguard Coverage Expands

In addition to the main season patrols, RNLI lifeguard teams will return later this summer to Saltdean, Rottingdean, and West Hove/Lagoon between 18 July and 6 September. These additional patrols aim to extend safety coverage to more local beaches as visitor numbers rise through July and August.

Safety Warning From Council Leader

Councillor Bella Sankey warned visitors of hidden dangers posed by Brighton & Hove’s steep shingle shoreline and strong tides, particularly during high tide. She urged everyone to always swim at lifeguarded beaches and seek advice about current water conditions to avoid risks when entering or leaving the sea.

Rnli Lifeguards Prepare For 25th

Lead Lifeguard Supervisor Tom Ward confirmed teams recently completed in-water training and casualty care refresher courses ahead of the season launch. He reminded beach users to swim between red and yellow flags, monitor weather, tides, and local warnings, follow water sport safety guidance, and always carry a way to call for help.

Emergency Response And Charitable Role

The RNLI stressed that in any emergency, the public should dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard. Funded by donations, the charity remains a vital lifeline for coastal safety, saving lives and responding to thousands of incidents across the South East every year.