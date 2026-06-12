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JUSTICE SERVED Man Jailed 34 Years for Kidnap and Rape in London Hanwell Torture Case

A London man, Gagandeep Singh, 34, has been sentenced to 34 years in prison for kidnapping, torturing, and raping a woman in Hanwell. The conviction came after a trial at Isleworth Crown Court, where Singh was found guilty of multiple serious offences, including two counts of rape, false imprisonment, grievous bodily harm with intent, and kidnap. He will serve 28 years behind bars plus a six-year extended licence period, with no parole for at least 18 years before deportation without re-entry.

Victims Harrowing Ordeal

The 24-year-old victim was abducted in June 2024 after refusing to carry a suspicious suitcase from Thailand at Birmingham Airport. Masked men forced her into a car and took her to a property in Hanwell where Singh and accomplices subjected her to prolonged torture, physical abuse, rape, and silent threats.

Police Praise Victim’s Bravery

Detective Constable Seetara Abdul from the North West Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit commended the victim’s courage in coming forward. Initially reluctant, she gradually gave a full account supported by family and specialist officers, which was crucial for securing Singh’s conviction.

DNA Evidence Secures Conviction

Crucial evidence came from the victim’s clothes worn during the attack, which yielded a rare one-in-a-million DNA match to Singh. By the time of the verdict, Singh was already in custody on unrelated matters and refused to comment during police interviews.

Victim And Family Respond

The victim thanked her family for their unwavering support and urged other survivors to reject shame and focus on resilience and survival. Her mother praised the Metropolitan Police and partner agencies for their professionalism and dedication, relieved that a dangerous offender is off the streets.

Met Police Boost Violence Against

The Metropolitan Police have improved training and victim support for cases of violence against women and girls. Over 23,000 officers have received targeted training, contributing to a 116% rise in rape arrests and charges, reflecting better detection and prosecution. Public data tools now provide transparency and track ongoing progress in tackling these offences.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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