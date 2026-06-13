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US STRIKE Trump Claims U.S. Strike Killed Tren de Aragua Leader in Venezuela

President Donald Trump has announced that the United States military carried out what he described as a “swift and lethal kinetic strike” that successfully killed Niño Guerrero, the alleged leader of the notorious Tren de Aragua criminal organisation.

In a statement posted on social media, Trump said the operation was conducted by the United States Southern Command and formed part of his administration’s wider efforts to target foreign criminal organisations and deport individuals linked to gang activity.

The president described Tren de Aragua as “one of the most bloodthirsty terrorist organisations on Planet Earth” and claimed the group had been responsible for violence affecting American communities.

Trump said the operation had been coordinated with authorities in Venezuela, adding that the strike removed what he described as a safe haven for the gang’s leadership.

“With this action, the United States Military has brought retribution for them, their families, and their loved ones,” Trump wrote in the statement.

Who is Niño Guerrero?

Niño Guerrero, whose full name is Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, has long been identified by authorities as the leader of Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan criminal organisation that has expanded its operations across South America and, according to U.S. officials, established a presence in parts of the United States.

The gang has been linked to a range of criminal activities including human trafficking, extortion, drug smuggling, kidnapping and organised violence.

White House Yet to Release Further Details

At the time of writing, no official statement had been released by the White House, the Pentagon or U.S. Southern Command providing operational details about the alleged strike.

There has also been no immediate confirmation from Venezuelan authorities regarding Guerrero’s reported death.

The claim comes amid ongoing efforts by the Trump administration to crack down on transnational criminal groups. Earlier this year, the administration designated Tren de Aragua as a foreign terrorist organisation and announced a series of immigration enforcement measures targeting individuals suspected of gang affiliations.

International Implications

If confirmed, the operation would represent one of the most significant U.S. actions against a transnational criminal organisation operating in Latin America in recent years.

Security analysts are likely to examine the circumstances surrounding the reported strike, including the level of cooperation between Washington and Caracas, two governments whose relations have often been strained.

Further information is expected as U.S. and Venezuelan authorities provide official updates.

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